PM Narendra Modi inaugurates projects worth Rs 557 crore in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: Anand Singh) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey in Varanasi on Tuesday. (Photo: Anand Singh)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched projects worth more than Rs 550 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, and claimed that efforts were on to turn the holy city into a “gateway of east India”.

Addressing a public meeting on the second day of his two-day visit to Varanasi, the Prime Minister rubbished the Opposition’s allegations of lack of development in the city. He claimed that the work done there in the past four years was clearly visible, while it had been at the mercy of God under previous governments.

Modi’s visit to Varanasi coincided with his 68th birthday on Monday.

Referring to the people of the city as his “master and high command”, the Prime Minister said that as Varanasi’s “son” and MP, it was his duty to give “pal pal ka (and) payee-payee ka hisab (account of every moment and penny) to the people”.

In his 40-minute address, Modi listed several development projects carried out in the city over the past four years and those in the pipeline.

In a veiled reference to the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh, Modi claimed that development projects in Varanasi were stalled by the previous government and gained momentum once Yogi Adityanath came to power.

Referring to the outer ring road project here, Modi said he had wanted the work to begin soon after he came to power in 2014. “UP mein pehle ki sarkar ne iss project mein gati nahi aane di… Unhe chinta ho rahi thi ki yeh kaam hogaya toh Modi ki jai jai kaar ho jayega. (The previous government in UP did not let the project pick up speed. They were afraid that if the project was completed, people would praise Modi).” He said work picked up speed only after Adityanath came to power.

Laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects worth Rs 557 crore, he said, “About four years ago, people of Kashi had come forward with a pledge to bring change… The difference between then and now is clearly visible.”

He laid foundation stones for Vedic Vigyan Kendra at BHU in collaboration with UP Religious Endowment Department, and a Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. He also inaugurated the Atal Incubation Center at BHU and the Nagepur Drinking Water Project. He launched renovation works of urban electricity supply and distribution of 500 boxes of honey bees under the government’s Honey Mission.

“Today, a large portion of the city has been rid of such wires and at remaining places work on laying underground cables is going on at a fast pace,” he said.

Modi said his endeavour was to bring a transformation in Kashi, while keeping intact its traditions and age-old heritage. “Otherwise you have been witness to the system when our Kashi was at Bholey ke bharosey (the mercy of Shiva).”

The Prime Minister said that passenger footfall at Babatpur airport in Varanasi had gone up. “The footfall at Babatpur airport has increased in four years from 8 lakh to 21 lakh…Smart Banaras will have smart transportation.”

Chief Minister Adityanath and state BJP president Mahendra Nath Pandey were present at the event.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App