In Kerala, PM Modi attacks Vijayan government over its handling of Sabarimala issue

In a scathing attack on the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that its conduct on the Sabarimala issue “will go down as one of the most shameful behaviours by any party and government”. “We knew that Communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality, but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also inaugurated the Kollam bypass project in the state in the presence of Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan. The two-lane bypass is a 13-km stretch built at a cost of Rs 352 crores from Mevaram to Kavanad in the Kollam district.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating the project, Modi hit out at the Vijayan government and said it is no different than the one ruled by Congress-led United Democratic Front.

“UDF and LDF are two sides of the same old coin. Different in name, but in corruption, casteism and communalism, they are same. Different in name, but in damaging Kerala’s cultural fabric, they are same. Different in name, but in political violence, they are same,” said Modi.

Talking about the general category quota bill that was passed by Parliament last week, Modi said, “A few days ago, our Government had the historic opportunity to pass legislation that gives 10 per cent quota to poor people from the general category. We believe that every Indian, irrespective of caste, creed or community deserves equal opportunity.”

Lashing out at the Left for opposing the Triple Talaq Bill, the Prime Minister said, “The Left and Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice and social justice but their actions are exactly the opposite. The NDA Government has been working towards abolishing Triple Talaq. Who is opposing us on this? Communists and the Congress.”

Praising his government’s performance over the last four years, Modi said, “Four years back did anyone think that India could be the fastest growing economy? In four years, we have made the transition from being one of the fragile five nations to the fastest growing economy.”

“Four years back, did anyone even think of improving Ease of Doing Business rankings? In fact, this term was missing from the dictionary of policymakers. In 4 years, we have moved up from rank 142 to rank 77, one of the fastest improvements in the world,” the Prime Minister said.