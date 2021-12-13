‘Here if an Aurangzeb comes, a Shivaji also rises’: PM Modi at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor launch

Inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the civilisational heritage of Varanasi, saying sultanates rose and fell over the years but the holy city of Kashi has withstood the test of time.

“Invaders attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History is witness to Aurangzeb’s atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilisation by the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here if an (Mughal Emperor) Aurangzeb comes, a (Maratha warrior) Shivaji also rises. If a Salar Masud marches ahead, warriors like Raja Suhaldev make him realise the power of our unity,” Modi said.

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, said to be the PM Modi’s dream project, has been built over an area of 5,000 hectares, and seeks to not only decongest but to also transform the temple complex. The Rs-800-crore project was launched by Modi in his parliamentary constituency in March 2019, with the aim of restoring the “lost glory” of the spiritual centre.

Modi said the whole new complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building, but a symbol of the “Sanatan culture” of India, our spiritual soul and India’s antiquity and traditions. The temple area here, which was only 3000 square feet, has now spread to about five lakh square feet, Modi said. Now 50,000-75,000 devotees can come to the temple premises, he said.

He said “new history” was being created and “we are fortunate to have witnessed it”. Modi also spoke in local dialect during his speech.

Speaking on the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of a grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which could be realised only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister said Gandhi had expressed pain at seeing narrow lanes and filth here almost 100 years ago.

“Today, the dham of Baba Vishwanath is in a new form. And, it has become a medium to remove that pain of Mahatma Gandhi, which he had expressed almost 100 years ago after seeing narrow bylanes and filth,” he said on the inauguration of the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

Adityanath said many people came to power using the name of Gandhi but it is for the first time that his dream of a grand Kashi Vishwanath Dham is coming true.

Praising PM Modi, the CM said, “Be it the tradition of yoga or the recognition of the Kumbh, establishing the ‘sanatan’ (eternal) values and culture of India on the global stage are part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign.”

Earlier, after arriving in Varanasi, Modi paid obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and then took dip in Ganga from where he collected holy water for worship at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. People chanted hymns as the Prime Minister’s carcade rolled through the city. Modi also stopped at some places to accept felicitation.

Modi also showered floral petals on a group of workers who have been part of the construction of the mega Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and attended its inauguration held with great pageantry in the holy city.

PM Modi interacts with workers during the inaugural ceremony of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor. (PTI photo) PM Modi interacts with workers during the inaugural ceremony of Kashi Vishwanath temple corridor. (PTI photo)

Modi after performing ‘puja’ met the workers who sat on a terraced gallery near the temple. Walking among them with a flower basket, he showered petals on them while the workers, who wore construction site jackets, clapped and greeted him with folded hands.

The Prime Minister also sat with the workers in the gallery on which a red carpet was laid and had pictures taken with them.

A giant banner bearing images of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and thanking the Prime Minister for realising the “dream of Kashi” was put up in the background.

Later in the day, Modi along with Adityanath had lunch with the construction workers.

