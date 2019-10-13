PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur ICP on Nov 8, attend SGPC event to mark Nanak Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor integrated check post (ICP) on November 8, Union minister Harsimrat Badal said on Saturday.

“With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality! On November 8, history will be created with PM Narendra Modi ji inaugurating the Kartarpur corridor (ICP),” Harsimrat tweeted.

Explained Party politics goes on over celebrations The Congress government in Punjab and SGPC, the gurudwaras management committee which has 150 of its 190 members from SAD, are at loggerheads on joint celebrations. The SGPC has decided to hold the event at a stadium in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, while the government wants to hold it in a “tent city” there. Both sides have invited PM Narendra Modi to Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12.

“What could not have been made possible for 72 years under the Congress rule, PM Modi has corrected that wrong,” she said.

Campaigning for SAD candidate Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is contesting the Dakha Assembly bypoll, Harsimrat said Modi will also attend a religious event being organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) to mark the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

She accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of “challenging the supremacy of Sri Akal Takht Sahib” by deciding to set up a parallel stage for celebrations at Sultanpur Lodhi the following day.