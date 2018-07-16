Follow Us:
Monday, July 16, 2018
  • Narendra Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: PM to address farmers’ rally in Midnapore
Narendra Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: PM to address farmers’ rally in Midnapore

Narendra Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: During the rally, PM Modi is expected to detail how farmers have benefitted following the Union government’s decision to ensure 150 per cent MSP for farmers for their Kharif crops.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2018 12:03:01 pm
Narendra Modi, PM Modi, PM Modi in west bengal, West Midnapore, PM Modi West Midnapore visit, Farmers, PM Modi to farmers, PM Modi live, Kharif crop, MSP on Kharif crop, BJP, TMC, BJP-TMC clash, India news Narendra Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to draw huge crowds to its farmers’ rally. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Krishak Kalyan Samavesh (farmer’s welfare rally) in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday afternoon. During the rally, the Prime Minister is expected to detail how farmers have benefitted following the Union government’s decision to ensure 150 per cent MSP for farmers for their Kharif crops. PM Modi has left for the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to draw huge crowds to its farmers’ rally.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also announced a counter-rally on the same grounds, a few days after Modi’s speech, and has already put up large cutouts and banners of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all across the town. Following this, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Generally, the opposition parties organise counter-rallies. But in the case of West Bengal, it is just the opposite —the ruling party will be holding counter-rallies. It is good that the Trinamool is following us wherever we go.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver on how farmers have benefitted from Centre's decision to increase MSP of Kharif crops. Follow LIVE updates

12:03 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
TMC has tentatively set date of its counter rally as August 9

The Trinamool Congress has focused its efforts on the area around the Midnapore College ground, packing the two sides of the approach road with pictures of Mamata Banerjee in addition to party flags flexes and festoons. The party has also tentatively set the date for its counter-rally as August 9. Below are some of the pictures from around the college ground, ahead of PM Modi's arrival. (Express photos by Partha Paul)

11:52 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
PM Modi will arrive in Midnapore soon

PM Modi will arrive in Midnapore soon to address the rally.

A poster of PM Modi outside Midnapore College. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
11:42 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
PM Modi will be greeted with 'toka' and 'gamcha', says Rahul Sinha

“Replicas of farmers sowing a field with a plough have been installed at several places in the meeting venue (the Midnapore College ground). The prime minister will be greeted with a toka (farmer’s hat) and gamcha (coarse cotton towel typically used by farmers),” said Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary.

11:36 (IST) 16 Jul 2018
PM Modi has left for West Bangal
11:36 (IST) 16 Jul 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting West Midnapore in West Bengal to address a farmers' rally mainly on how they have benefitted from Centre's decision to ensure 150 per cent MSP for farmers for their Kharif crops. Follow to get the latest updates

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, PM Modi in west bengal, West Midnapore, PM Modi West Midnapore visit, Farmers, PM Modi to farmers, PM Modi live, Kharif crop, MSP on Kharif crop, BJP, TMC, BJP-TMC clash, India news A lane in Midnapore town, full of posters and flags on Sunday, ahead of the rally. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

For its counter-rally, the TMC has also tentatively set the date which is August 9. Focussing on the area around the Midnapore College ground, the ruling party has already packed the two sides of the approach road with pictures of Mamata Banerjee in addition to party flags flexes and festoons.

However, local Trinamool leader Dinen Roy said, “Nothing had been finalised yet. But in the previous years, we have seen that our leaders have attended rallies which were organised on August 9. The chief minister is expected to announce the programme from the martyrs’ rally on July 21 in Kolkata and we will follow her instructions.”

