Narendra Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: PM to address farmers’ rally in Midnapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Krishak Kalyan Samavesh (farmer’s welfare rally) in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday afternoon. During the rally, the Prime Minister is expected to detail how farmers have benefitted following the Union government’s decision to ensure 150 per cent MSP for farmers for their Kharif crops. PM Modi has left for the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to draw huge crowds to its farmers’ rally.
Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also announced a counter-rally on the same grounds, a few days after Modi’s speech, and has already put up large cutouts and banners of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all across the town. Following this, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Generally, the opposition parties organise counter-rallies. But in the case of West Bengal, it is just the opposite —the ruling party will be holding counter-rallies. It is good that the Trinamool is following us wherever we go.”
The Trinamool Congress has focused its efforts on the area around the Midnapore College ground, packing the two sides of the approach road with pictures of Mamata Banerjee in addition to party flags flexes and festoons. The party has also tentatively set the date for its counter-rally as August 9. Below are some of the pictures from around the college ground, ahead of PM Modi's arrival. (Express photos by Partha Paul)
PM Modi will arrive in Midnapore soon to address the rally.
“Replicas of farmers sowing a field with a plough have been installed at several places in the meeting venue (the Midnapore College ground). The prime minister will be greeted with a toka (farmer’s hat) and gamcha (coarse cotton towel typically used by farmers),” said Rahul Sinha, BJP national secretary.
