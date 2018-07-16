Narendra Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: PM to address farmers’ rally in Midnapore

Narendra Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to draw huge crowds to its farmers’ rally. (File photo) Narendra Modi in West Bengal LIVE updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to draw huge crowds to its farmers’ rally. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Krishak Kalyan Samavesh (farmer’s welfare rally) in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on Monday afternoon. During the rally, the Prime Minister is expected to detail how farmers have benefitted following the Union government’s decision to ensure 150 per cent MSP for farmers for their Kharif crops. PM Modi has left for the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been trying to draw huge crowds to its farmers’ rally.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has also announced a counter-rally on the same grounds, a few days after Modi’s speech, and has already put up large cutouts and banners of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all across the town. Following this, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said, “Generally, the opposition parties organise counter-rallies. But in the case of West Bengal, it is just the opposite —the ruling party will be holding counter-rallies. It is good that the Trinamool is following us wherever we go.”