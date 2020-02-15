PM in Varanasi on Feb 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File)

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Sunday, where he will dedicate to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveil a 63-ft statue of the RSS ideologue.

According to officials, Modi will also inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital in the district. He will also flag off IRCTC’s ‘Maha Kaal Express’ through a video link.

“Prime Minister Modi will reach the Varanasi airport around 10 am and will then head to the BHU helipad by chopper. From there, he will go to Jangambadi Math by road where he will attend a funtion. Then again to BHU and from there to Padav where he will unveil the statue. There he has a scheduled public address. He will return to Delhi the same day,” said BJP’s Varanasi district president Hansraj Vishwakarma, adding that the statue has been built by the tourism department.

Ashok Chaurasia, BJP’s Kashi region general secretary, said a memorial garden has been built at Padav and the 63-ft statue has been installed, which he claimed is the “tallest” in the state.

“At Bada Lalpur, the PM will attend the ‘Kashi ek, roop anek’ programme of weavers under the One District One Product (ODOP) yojna,” said Chaurasia.

According to sources, Maha Kaal Express is the first overnight private train in the country will connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.