Thursday, December 30, 2021
PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister to inaugurate 23 projects today

The projects are worth over Rs 17,500 crore, according to a circular by the PM's office.

Updated: December 30, 2021 9:41:15 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Uttarakhand on Dec 30 to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 23 projects. The projects are worth over Rs 17,500 crore, according to a circular by the PM’s office.

The projects include the foundation laying of Lakhwar Multipurpose Project, four laning of 85 km Moradabad-Kashipur Road, two laning of 22 km stretch of Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and 18 km stretch of Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of 8 km long Khatima bypass in Udham Singh Nagar; construction of four lane National Highway (NH109D).

The Lakhwar Multipurpose Project is aimed at easing irrigation woes, producing hydro power and providing drinking water Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The road widening projects will improve connectivity to remote areas and provide a boost to commercial activities in the surrounding regions.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh.  He will also inaugurate two sewage treatment plants of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD capacity in Ramnagar, Nainital, and lay the foundation stone of the construction of nine sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Udham Singh Nagar.

Live Blog

PM Modi will lay foundation stones of Lakhwar Multipurpose Project, AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre at Udham Singh Nagar, Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh, Aroma Park at Kashipur and Plastic Industrial Park at Sitarganj. Follow our live for more updates.

Attacking the Opposition over “vote bank politics”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in December said in poll-bound Uttarakhand that the BJP brings schemes that are for the good of the country, rather than any community.

He was inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 18,000 crore at Dehradun’s Parade ground, just months before Uttarakhand goes to the polls. PM Modi said these projects would help make this decade that of Uttarakhand. “With time there have been a lot of deformities in Indian politics. By creating discrimination, some political parties are focusing only on a particular section, be that people of their caste, a particular religion, or from their locality. They see their vote bank in that. These political parties have found another way. That way is to not let people gain strength. They want people to always be dependent on them. These political parties created a belief that they are dependent on the government. Pride and self respect of the common people was crushed under a planned conspiracy,” he said.

