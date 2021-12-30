PM Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister to inaugurate 23 projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Uttarakhand on Dec 30 to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 23 projects. The projects are worth over Rs 17,500 crore, according to a circular by the PM’s office.

The projects include the foundation laying of Lakhwar Multipurpose Project, four laning of 85 km Moradabad-Kashipur Road, two laning of 22 km stretch of Gadarpur-Dineshpur-Madkota-Haldwani road (SH-5) and 18 km stretch of Kiccha to Pantnagar (SH-44); construction of 8 km long Khatima bypass in Udham Singh Nagar; construction of four lane National Highway (NH109D).

The Lakhwar Multipurpose Project is aimed at easing irrigation woes, producing hydro power and providing drinking water Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. The road widening projects will improve connectivity to remote areas and provide a boost to commercial activities in the surrounding regions.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS Rishikesh satellite centre in Udham Singh Nagar district and Jagjivan Ram Government Medical College at Pithoragarh. He will also inaugurate two sewage treatment plants of 7 MLD and 1.5 MLD capacity in Ramnagar, Nainital, and lay the foundation stone of the construction of nine sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Udham Singh Nagar.