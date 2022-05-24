PM Narendra Modi attends Quad summit in Tokyo: Here are the top 10 developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Here are the top 10 developments from the summit:

* Speaking at the second in-person Quad summit Tuesday, PM Modi said the mutual trust and determination among the Quad member countries is giving new energy to democratic forces. He added that the work of the grouping is encouraging a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. “Quad is pursuing a constructive agenda for the Indo-Pacific region. With this, the image of Quad as a ‘force for good’ will be strengthened even more,” he said.

* Though US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida spoke strongly against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, PM Modi did not touch upon the issue. “In such a short span of time, the Quad has made an important place on the world stage. Today, the scope of Quad has become wider and the form has become effective,” the Prime Minister said.

* PM Modi also referred to the increasing cooperation among the Quad nations, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “Despite the adverse conditions of Covid-19, we have increased mutual coordination in many areas like vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response and economic cooperation. This is ensuring peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” he said.

“Our mutual trust, our determination, is giving new energy and enthusiasm to the democratic forces. Our mutual cooperation at the level of Quad is promoting a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which is a common objective of all of us,” he added.

* In his remarks, PM Modi also complimented his newly-elected Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, saying his presence at the summit after 24 hours of taking the oath showed his commitment to Quad.

* Biden spoke about the importance of the Quad in responding to Covid-19, partnering on supply chains, among other things, but much of his remarks focused on the war in Ukraine.

“We are navigating a dark hour in our shared history,” Biden said. “Russia’s brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe. And innocent civilians are put into the streets and millions of refugees are internally displaced as well as exiled.” The US President said the situation in Ukraine is more than just a European issue.

* On Monday, Biden launched the ambitious Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF), which is an initiative aimed at deeper cooperation among like-minded countries in areas like clean energy, supply-chain resilience and digital trade. The rollout of the IPEF is expected to send across a signal that the US is focused on pushing forward a strong economic policy for the region to counter China’s aggressive strategy on trade in the region.

* Attending the event to launch the IPEF, PM Modi said the announcement of IPEF is a declaration of a collective desire to make the Indo-Pacific region an engine of global economic growth.

* Kishida opened the summit by welcoming the participants and thanking Albanese for coming to the meeting so soon after his election. The Japanese PM said it was important for the Quad leaders to get together to make a “firm commitment” to “a free and open Indo-Pacific”.

* Albanese said it was an honour that one of his first acts as PM was to attend the Quad meetings. The Quad has been focusing primarily on ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s increasing muscle-flexing in the region.

* PM Modi will be in Tokyo till Tuesday, where he has 23 engagements, including meetings with the three world leaders. There will be a few CEOs, chairmpersons and presidents of companies who will be independently and separately meeting the PM as well.

(With inputs from news agency PTI)