Modi in Bangkok LIVE updates: Developing North East India as gateway to South East Asia, says PM

The Prime Minister, who arrived at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit, the 14th East Asia Summit and third RCEP summit and related events, Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh had announced on Thursday.
Negotiations for resolving outstanding issues on RCEP are going on in Bangkok, she said, adding the leaders will review the state of negotiations at the summit. The RCEP bloc comprises 10 ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners.
'North East India will be gateway to South East Asia': PM Modi in Bangkok
"North East India is being developed as a gateway to South East Asia, as part of India's Act East policy. India-Myanmar-Thailand seamless connectivity will boost development in the entire region," Modi said.
PM Modi in Bangkok: 'Provided eight crore homes free LPG lines'
Modi also said that India announced itself open-defecation free on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. He said every poor's kitchen is now getting smoke-free. "We have provided eight crore homes free LPG connections in just three years. This number is bigger than Thailand's entire population," he told the crowd.
'Working to provide water to every family': PM Modi in Bangkok
"In the last five years, we have connected every Indian to a bank account and provided electricity. We are working to provide water to every family. By 2022, when India celebrates 75 years of independence, we are working to ensure a house for every poor in India," Modi said.
PM Modi in Bangkok: 'Ready to face challenges head-on'
"We now take those challenges head-on that were once considered insurmountable. Those in Thailand know what steps India took to curb terrorism," Modi said.
PM Modi speaks on Lok Sabha elections 2019 results
"In the General Elections this year, for the first time in history, the highest number of voters - 60 crore voters - cast their votes. This is the biggest incident in the democracy across the world. Every Indian should be proud of it," the prime minister told the crowd.
Modi in Bangkok: 'Women representation in India's Parliament now highest'
"Those who are visiting India after a gap of six-seven years can see a visible improvement. Women representation in India's Parliament now highest since Independence. This is the first time in 60 years that a government in India has returned to power with a bigger mandate," PM Modi said.
PM Modi in Bangkok: 'India, Thailand close to each other through sentiments too'
"We (India and Bangkok) are very close to each other not only on the basis of language but also the sentiments. You told me 'Sawasdee Modi', this has connection with the Sanskrit word 'Swasti' which means welfare," Modi said.
'Received more blessings this Lok Sabha elections': PM Modi
"I was blessed more this time, than the last time during the Lok Sabha elections. India is the largest democratic country in the world," PM Modi told the Indian community in Bangkok.
No single govt's efforts behind Indo-Thailand ties: PM Modi
"The relation between India and Thailand is not because of any particular government; no single government can be credited for this relation. Every moment shared between two countries in the past has built and strengthened this relation," PM Modi said.
Bit of 'India' within every Indians away from home, says PM Modi
"There is a bit of 'India' within every Indians residing away from his country. Indians in every part of the world are aware of the developments taking place in India," PM Modi told the crowd.
PM Modi addresses Indian community in Bangkok
"We are fortunate that India has shown our gratitude to her through Padma Bhushan award and Sanskrit Samman," Modi added.
PM Modi lauds royal family in Bangkok
The affinity, the royal family of Thailand has for India, symbolizes our deep friendly & historical relations. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language & has a deep interest in the culture.
'Thai royal family has historic ties with India': PM Modi
"I am here on the invitation of Thai PM to participate in the ASEAN summit. Thai royal family has historic ties with India," PM Modi said.
'Doesn't feel as though am in foreign land': PM Modi in Bangkok
"To address the Indian community at this event, I am in Thailand, among you all today. But I don't feel that I am in a foreign land. The ambiance, the attire, everything here makes me feel at home," PM Modi said.
PM Modi extends Chhath wishes to Indian community in Bangkok
"On the occassion of Chhath Puja, I wish to extend my greetings to everyone. This is my first ever official visit here ever since I resume office this year. I have come to participate in the ASEAN Summit," PM Modi said.
PM Modi releases commemorative coin marking 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak
Prior to his speech, Modi released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. He also released a Thai translation of Tamil classic 'Tirukkural'.
PM Modi arrives on stage for 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event in Bangkok
PM Modi arrives on stage at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi’ community event at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok.
'Look forward to interacting with Indians in Thailand': PM Modi
"Reached Thailand to take part in the ASEAN related Summits including the India-ASEAN Summit and other programmes. I look forward to interacting with world leaders as well as Thailand's dynamic Indian community during this visit," PM Modi had tweeted earlier in the day.
