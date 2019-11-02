Modi in Bangkok LIVE updates: Developing North East India as gateway to South East Asia, says PM

PM Narendra Modi in Bangkok LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Thailand, is presently addressing the Indian diaspora at the ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ community event in Bangkok. “Reached Thailand to take part in the ASEAN related Summits including the India-ASEAN Summit and other programmes. I look forward to interacting with world leaders as well as Thailand’s dynamic Indian community during this visit,” Modi had tweeted earlier in the day.

The Prime Minister, who arrived at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will attend the 16th ASEAN-India summit, the 14th East Asia Summit and third RCEP summit and related events, Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh had announced on Thursday.

Negotiations for resolving outstanding issues on RCEP are going on in Bangkok, she said, adding the leaders will review the state of negotiations at the summit. The RCEP bloc comprises 10 ASEAN group members (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Laos and Vietnam) and their six FTA partners.