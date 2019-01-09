PM Narendra Modi to Congress: Reveal links to ‘Michel Mama’

Stepping up his attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Congress will have to reveal its “connections” with British national Christian Michel who has been brought to India by the CBI for questioning in the Augusta Westland choppers deal.

“I was reading in newspapers that one middlemen involved in the helicopter deal which the government was searching for has been brought to India from abroad. He is in jail. He has made a sensational disclosure. According to media reports, he was not just involved in chopper deal, but in the previous governments he played a role in fighter jet deals as well. Media reports say this ‘Michelle Mama’ was lobbying for planes of other companies,” Modi said while addressing a rally in Solapur.

He said Congress leaders, who are currently making lot of noise on Rafael fighter aircraft deal, should reveal its links with ‘Michelle Mama’. “Is sawal ka jawab milna zaroori hai ki ye Congress ke neta jo itna shor abhi ker rahe hey unka Michel Mama se kya connection hai (It is important to know what connections these Congress leaders, who are making so much noise right now, have with Michel Mama)” the Prime Minister while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for developments works in Solapur on Wednesday morning.

Modi said he, as ‘chowkidaar’, was doing his duty in fighting the corrupt. “Chowkidar ne apna kaam karna chahiye ya nahi? Chowkidar ne jaagna chahiye ke sona chahiye? Chowkidar himmat ke saath aage badhe ya na badhe? Chowkidar ko aapka ashirwaad hai ya nahi? Chowkidaar ko aapka ashirwad hai isiliye chowkidar lad raha hai, bade bade diggajo ke saath. (Should the guard do its duty or not? Should the guard stay awake or go to sleep? Should the guard walk ahead courageously or not? Does the guard have your blessings? The guard does have your blessings, that is why he is taking on the mighty,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said those who had dealings with the middlemen were now ganging up against him. “Lekin Modi doosri hi mitti ka bana hua hai. No use khareed paoge na dara paoge. Is desh ke liye wo pai pai ka hisab leke rahega (But Modi is made of a different mettle. You can neither buy him nor scare him. He will account for every penny)” he said.

Modi said his opponents are hugely disappointed because “ye chowkidar na to sota hai aur kitna hi andhera ho, wo andhero ko paar karke choro ko pakadne ki takat rakhta hai (This guard does not sleep, and is capable of catching all thieves)”.

The Prime Minister said his government’s cleanliness drive against middlemen would continue irrespective of the abuse directed against him.