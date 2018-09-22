Narendra Modi in Odisha LIVE updates: PM arrives in Bhubaneswar, to inaugurate Jharsuguda airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha Saturday, where he is scheduled to launch a slew of projects including a fertiliser plant at Talcher and Jharsuguda Airport. The prime minister is also scheduled to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh later in the day where he will join a programme marking the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant.
“I look forward to being with my sisters and brothers of Odisha tomorrow. I would visit Talcher to join the programme marking the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant. I will also be in Jharsuguda to inaugurate the local airport. Various projects including the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link will be dedicated to the nation. The projects in Odisha will benefit the energy sector and enhance connectivity, ” Modi tweeted Friday.
On his Chhattisgarh visit, Modi said, “Glad to be visiting Chhattisgarh tomorrow. I shall be in Janjgir Champa where I will lay the foundation stone for highway projects and a railway line. I would also visit exhibitions on handloom and agriculture, sectors where Chhattisgarh has done well under Raman Singh.”
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik receives PM Narendra Modi in Talcher. PM Modi will attend an event to mark the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant and address a public meeting.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai will be present on the occasion. The chief minister extended his gratitude to the prime minister for the visit and said it was his sixth visit to the state in four years, a measure of the priority he gave to the development of the state.
PM Modi will arrive in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district at 3.20 pm where he will visit an exhibition on traditional handloom and agriculture. He will lay the foundation stone for national highway projects and the Pendra-Anuppur third railway line. The prime minister will also address a Kisan Sammelan between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm.
Inauguration of Jharsuguda airport will bring western Odisha on the aviation map of India, and facilitate regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme. PM Modi will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines, and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation. He will also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mines.
Talchar fertilizer plant is the first plant in India to have a coal gasification-based fertilizer unit. In addition to fertilizer, the plant will produce natural gas, which will contribute to the country's energy requirements, the statement said.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha and Chhattisgarh today, where he is scheduled to launch a slew of projects. Follow to get the latest updates.