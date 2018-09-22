Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
  • Narendra Modi in Odisha LIVE updates: PM arrives in Bhubaneswar, to inaugurate Jharsuguda airport
Narendra Modi in Odisha LIVE updates: The prime minister will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 22, 2018 10:34:37 am
Narendra Modi in Odisha LIVE updates: PM to inaugurate Jharsuguda airport Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh later in the day. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha Saturday, where he is scheduled to launch a slew of projects including a fertiliser plant at Talcher and Jharsuguda Airport. The prime minister is also scheduled to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh later in the day where he will join a programme marking the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant.

“I look forward to being with my sisters and brothers of Odisha tomorrow. I would visit Talcher to join the programme marking the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant. I will also be in Jharsuguda to inaugurate the local airport. Various projects including the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link will be dedicated to the nation. The projects in Odisha will benefit the energy sector and enhance connectivity, ” Modi tweeted Friday.

On his Chhattisgarh visit, Modi said, “Glad to be visiting Chhattisgarh tomorrow. I shall be in Janjgir Champa where I will lay the foundation stone for highway projects and a railway line. I would also visit exhibitions on handloom and agriculture, sectors where Chhattisgarh has done well under Raman Singh.”

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Odisha, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Follow LIVE updates below.

10:34 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
PM Modi interacts with Anganwadi workers in Talcher
10:34 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
Naveen Patnaik receives PM Modi at Talcher

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik receives PM Narendra Modi in Talcher. PM Modi will attend an event to mark the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant and address a public meeting.

ANI photo
09:43 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
PM Modi arrives in Bhubaneshwar
09:30 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
Raman Singh, Nitin Gadkari among others will be present with PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai will be present on the occasion. The chief minister extended his gratitude to the prime minister for the visit and said it was his sixth visit to the state in four years, a measure of the priority he gave to the development of the state.

09:28 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
PM Modi will arrive in Chhattisgarh at 3:20 pm

PM Modi will arrive in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district at 3.20 pm where he will visit an exhibition on traditional handloom and agriculture. He will lay the foundation stone for national highway projects and the Pendra-Anuppur third railway line. The prime minister will also address a Kisan Sammelan between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

09:24 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
PM Modi to unveil a plaque to mark commencement of coal production in Dulanga mines

Inauguration of Jharsuguda airport will bring western Odisha on the aviation map of India, and facilitate regional air connectivity through the UDAN scheme. PM Modi will dedicate the Garjanbahal coal mines, and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link to the nation. He will also unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of coal production and transportation from Dulanga coal mines.

09:22 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
Talchar fertilizer plant —first in India to have coal gasification-based fertilizer unit

Talchar fertilizer plant is the first plant in India to have a coal gasification-based fertilizer unit. In addition to fertilizer, the plant will produce natural gas, which will contribute to the country's energy requirements, the statement said.

09:19 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for highway projects and railway line in Chhattisgarh
09:18 (IST) 22 Sep 2018
PM Modi jo join Talcher Fertilizer Plant commencement programme
09:04 (IST) 22 Sep 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha and Chhattisgarh today, where he is scheduled to launch a slew of projects. Follow to get the latest updates.

narendra modi, narendra modi odisha, narendra modi odisha visit, narendra modi news, modi odisha, jharsuguda airport inauguration, odisha jharsuguda airport, jharsuguda airport, jharsuguda airport modi, pm modi, pm modi news, pm modi odisha, narendra modi Chhattisgarh, pm narendra modi news Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP senior leader LK Advani during BJP National Executive Meeting, in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

In Chhattisgarh, the prime minister will address a Kisan Sammelan between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm. "The PM will lay foundation stone for the Rs 1697.79 crore Bilaspur-Anuppur Third Rail Track Project in Bilaspur-Anuppur section of South East Central Railway. The 152 km rail route runs for 119.55 km in Chhattisgarh and 32.45 km in Madhya Pradesh," PTI quoted an official as saying. This track will not only ease passenger services but also augment coal transportation of SECL for its mines in Raigarh and Mand areas, the official added.

Chief Minister Raman Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai will be present on the occasion. The chief minister extended his gratitude to the prime minister for the visit and said it was his sixth visit to the state in four years, a measure of the priority he gave to development of the state. PM Modi will depart from Janjgir-Champa by helicopter at 4.50 pm and land at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur at 5.40 pm. He will then proceed to New Delhi at 5.45 pm, the official informed.

