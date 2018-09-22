Narendra Modi in Odisha LIVE updates: PM arrives in Bhubaneswar, to inaugurate Jharsuguda airport

Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh later in the day. (File photo) Narendra Modi is also scheduled to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh later in the day. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Odisha Saturday, where he is scheduled to launch a slew of projects including a fertiliser plant at Talcher and Jharsuguda Airport. The prime minister is also scheduled to visit poll-bound Chhattisgarh later in the day where he will join a programme marking the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant.

“I look forward to being with my sisters and brothers of Odisha tomorrow. I would visit Talcher to join the programme marking the commencement of work in the Talcher Fertilizer Plant. I will also be in Jharsuguda to inaugurate the local airport. Various projects including the Garjanbahal coal mines and the Jharsuguda-Barapali-Sardega rail link will be dedicated to the nation. The projects in Odisha will benefit the energy sector and enhance connectivity, ” Modi tweeted Friday.

On his Chhattisgarh visit, Modi said, “Glad to be visiting Chhattisgarh tomorrow. I shall be in Janjgir Champa where I will lay the foundation stone for highway projects and a railway line. I would also visit exhibitions on handloom and agriculture, sectors where Chhattisgarh has done well under Raman Singh.”