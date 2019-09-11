PM Modi in Mathura today to launch schemes to boost farmers’ income

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Wednesday to launch several programmes in a bid to boost the ailing agricultural sector. He will launch the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP), funded by the Centre, which aims to eradicate Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in livestock.

The Centre has allocated Rs 12,652 crore for a period of five years till 2024 to bring the disease under control. By 2030, the government aims to completely eradicate the disease. The funds will be spent in vaccinating over 500 million livestock including cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs against the FMD. Meanwhile, 36 million bovine calves will be administered vaccines to prevent the Brucellosis disease.

Further, Modi will launch the National Artificial Insemination Programme and a nationwide workshop in Krishi Vigyan Kendras in all 687 districts of the country on the topic of vaccination, disease management, artificial insemination and productivity.

In Mathura, Modi will also take up the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh.