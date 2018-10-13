PM Narendra Modi in Japan for annual summit on October 28

Prime minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma.) Prime minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Japan on October 28-29 for the annual India-Japan summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe that will focus on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interests, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

It will be the fifth annual summit meeting between Modi and Abe and their twelfth meeting overall since 2014. Besides bilateral issues, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on a range of regional and global issues, including the situation in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Under the framework of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between India and Japan, the two leaders will have wide-ranging discussions over two days on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the MEA said. It said the visit will reaffirm the traditional bonds of friendship between the two countries and strengthen their multi-faceted cooperation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App