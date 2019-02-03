Modi in J&K LIVE UPDATES: PM inaugurates development projects in Leh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Jammu, Srinagar and Leh to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects. During the visit, the prime minister will also visit the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

PM Modi will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora, which “would transform the healthcare facilities, health education and training in the region”. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu. The prime minister will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in the region to be established under the University of Ladakh Act 2018.

Security has been heightened in the state ahead of prime minister’s visit. During Modi’s rally in Vijaypur today, Mohammad Haneef, the father of slain Armyman Aurangzeb, who was last year awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for fighting militants in the Valley, will join the BJP.