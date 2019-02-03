Modi in J&K LIVE UPDATES: PM inaugurates development projects in Leh
PM Modi in Jammu LIVE UPDATES: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Jammu, Srinagar and Leh to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Jammu, Srinagar and Leh to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various development projects. During the visit, the prime minister will also visit the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
PM Modi will unveil the plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for AIIMS, Vijaypur and AIIMS, Awantipora, which “would transform the healthcare facilities, health education and training in the region”. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Northern Regional Centre Campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication at Jammu. The prime minister will also launch the University of Ladakh, which will be the first ever University in the region to be established under the University of Ladakh Act 2018.
Security has been heightened in the state ahead of prime minister’s visit. During Modi’s rally in Vijaypur today, Mohammad Haneef, the father of slain Armyman Aurangzeb, who was last year awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously for fighting militants in the Valley, will join the BJP.
Live Blog
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate multiple projects in Jammu today. Follow LIVE Updates
PM Modi reaches Leh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh Sunday morning to inaugurate the Univerity of Leh. It will be the first-ever university in the Ladakh region of the state. It will be a cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices in Leh and Kargil.
PM Modi in Jammu
The prime minister will also digitally launch various projects under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). He will unveil plaques via video-conference to lay foundation stones of 54 new model degree colleges, 11 professional colleges and one women's university in the country. He will also inaugurate 16 model degree colleges, and 66 entrepreneurship, innovation and career hubs in the country.
Besides, he will lay the foundation stones of three model degree colleges in Kishtwar, Kupwara and Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir. Modi will declare 100-per cent electrification of households in Jammu and Kashmir under the central government's Saubhagya Scheme. Modi will lay the foundation stone of 624-MW Kiru hydroelectric project in Kishtwar. It is a run-of-the-river project across the Chenab. He will also inaugurate the 9-MW Dah hydroelectric project. Located in Dah near village Datang, this project is a run-of-the-river scheme. Modi will dedicate to the nation the 220-KV Srinagar-Alusteng-Drass-Kargil-Leh transmission system. The foundation stone of this prestigious project was laid by Modi in August 2014.
The prime minister will lay the foundation stone of 1,640-metre span double-lane bridge over the Chenab river in Sajwal. The project will provide an alternative route for the population of Sajwal and Indri Pattian. With the completion of this bridge, the distance between Sajwal and Indri Pattian will be reduced to 5 km from 47 km earlier, the statement said.
PM Modi reaches Leh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh Sunday morning to inaugurate the Univerity of Leh. It will be the first-ever university in the Ladakh region of the state. It will be a cluster university comprising degree colleges of Leh, Kargil, Nubra, Zanskar, Drass and Khaltsi. The university will have administrative offices in Leh and Kargil.