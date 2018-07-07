Narendra Modi in Jaipur LIVE: PM to meet beneficiaries of govt schemes, over 3 lakh people expected at event

Narendra Modi in Jaipur LIVE updates: Over three lakh people from across Rajasthan are expected to come to Jaipur for the event. Narendra Modi in Jaipur LIVE updates: Over three lakh people from across Rajasthan are expected to come to Jaipur for the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jaipur today around 12:30 pm where he will be shown an audio-visual presentation of experience sharing by 12 beneficiaries of various central and state government schemes. The interaction will be moderated by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

The state administration, which has been preparing for the event for a week, has deployed its entire machinery for ahead of the PM’s visit. Over three lakh people from across Rajasthan are expected to arrive in the city for the event.

Besides addressing the public meeting, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for thirteen urban infrastructure projects, with a total outlay of over Rs 2,100 crore.