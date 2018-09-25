Modi, Amit Shah in Bhopal ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ LIVE Updates: Vote-bank termite eating away India, says PM

Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 25, 2018
Karyakarta Mahakumbh | PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Bhopal LIVE Updates: According to BJP leaders about 13 lakh people are expected to participate in the rally and the party has booked nine special trains from different parts of the state to bring them to Bhopal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2018 2:57:02 pm
'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' Bhopal BJP rally LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will address lakhs of BJP workers. (File) ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ Bhopal BJP rally LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will address lakhs of BJP workers. (File)

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address what the BJP is calling the “world’s largest congregation of political workers”, in Bhopal on Tuesday. According to BJP leaders about 13 lakh people are expected to participate in the rally and the party has booked nine special trains from different parts of the state to bring them to Bhopal. BJP chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ being held to mark the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The venue has been named as “Atal Mahakumbh Parisar” in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Looking forward to interacting with the hardworking karyakartas of BJP Madhya Pradesh at the Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal today,” Modi said, ahead of his arrival in the state.

Live Blog

Karyakarta Mahakumbh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah will address BJP workers in Bhopal. Follow LIVE UPDATES

14:57 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress should introspect why the party is in this condition now: PM Modi

"Congress workers should introspect why the party is in this condition now. We lost in 1984. But we didn't criticise EVMs machines. We looked inwards instead," PM Modi said in Bhopal

14:53 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Pm Modi takes a dig at Congress

"The UPA government conspired against BJP ruled stated. When UPA was in power, they used to act like an enemy of BJP-ruled states. I was a CM & if any Union Minister even did Namaste to me & the next day that photo was published in a newspaper, the minister used to tremble in fear that now his career is over," PM Modi said. 

14:52 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
MP has topped the development lists in India: PM Modi

"Nobody should be left behind. The central government along with the state government is constantly working for the development of people. In the various development reports in India (road construction, railways) Madhya Pradesh has topped," Prime Minister Modi said. 

14:49 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Time to punish Congress for neglecting development in MP: PM Modi

"'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' isn't just an election slogan. It is our guiding principle. What we did in the past few years in Madhya Pradesh, Congress could have also managed. But they were busy in trying to retain power. Now is the time to punish them for not looking after the welfare of the state," PM Modi said, 

14:45 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Vote bank politics hindred development: Prime Minister Modi

"Our founding fathers have laid down the principles for us to follow. It is our duty to bring policies for the development of all the sections of the society. In our country the vote bank politics is eating away our country like termites. Saving the country from vote bank politics and its collateral damage is the objective of BJP. Those promoting vote bank politics did not care about the development. They were only interested in retaining the power. This has been one of the reasons of slow progress in the country," PM Modi said. 

14:41 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Gandhi, Upadhyay, Lohia - three iconic leaders of India: PM Modi

"The contributions of three iconic leaders -- Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Ram Manohar Lohia -- cannot be forgotten. Through their works, they have taken the country to new heights."

14:35 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay our inspiration: PM Modi

"Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, his life, his principles, his teachings are an example for us and continue to inspire us. Humanity is at the core of BJP," Modi said, amid chants of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

14:33 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Perhaps BJP only party to be known for 'ekatma manavvad': Modi

"We are lucky to have got a chance to serve the nation. It is a matter of pride that we are the workers of BJP. But what is more fascinating is that we are the world's largest political party. Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal. Perhaps, we are the only party is known as 'ekatma manavvad'"

14:28 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
One of the best party chiefs: Modi to Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the party workers. Extending a welcome to the workers PM Modi praised Amit Shah. "Other parties have been forced to look for a chief as capable as Shah."

14:25 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
NRC process will not stop: Amit Shah

"NRC is the registration for citizens of India. In Assam, we made the NRC and found 40 lakh 'infiltrators' and they will be removed from the country aan fter investigation. Tell this to every house in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress created a huge hue and cry about the NRC. How much ever noise they create, I want to tell the Congress that NRC process will not stop. For BJP, security of the country is of prime importance," Shah said. 

14:19 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Modi has taken India to new heights in the world order: Shah

"The biggest achievement of our government is that PM Modi has taken India to new heights in the world order. The Prime Minister has never done anything that will make us hang our heads in shame.  We work for development and not vote bank politics. Wherever he (PM Modi) goes, people shout slogans of "Modi, Mod, Modi....", it is not for PM, but for the 125 crore Indians," Shah said. 

14:17 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Congress under illusion of winning elections: Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at Congress, Amit Shah said the party has an illusion that it will win the elections. Recounting the states that went to polls and where the BJP overpowered Congress government, Shah said, "We have made governments where we were in minority."

14:15 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
BJP workers, supporters at Bhopal rally
14:13 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
Amit Shah congratulates CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the progress in MP

"The people of the state gave you (Congress) an option to serve them. But there was no development in the state. Congress made MP a  'bimaru' state. The people then decided the fate of the party and since 18 years the BJP government is striving to develop Madhya Pradesh. Today, the state is progressing at a fast pace.," Shah added, congratulating Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the progress in the state. 

14:09 (IST) 25 Sep 2018
No harm in dreaming: Shah to Congress' claim of winning elections

BJP chief Amit Shah welcomed the party workers to the rally. Addressing the crowd, Shah remembered Hindutva icon Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and said the party started by Upadhyay is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today the party is serving the 70 per cent of the country."

Referring to the upcoming elections in the country, Shah said Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi claims to win major polls. "There is no harm in dreaming," Shah said.

Karyakarta Mahakumbh | PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah in Bhopal LIVE Updates: PM Modi and Shah, two star poll campaigners of the BJP, will be in Bhopal days after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi visited the state capital. Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow and later addressed Congress workers and office-bearers during his September 17 visit. Both the national parties are in poll campaign mode in the state, where the BJP is in power since 2003. While the saffron outfit will seek a fourth straight term in office in the year-end elections, the Congress will look to wrest power from the BJP in a state which was once its stronghold.

