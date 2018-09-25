Modi, Amit Shah in Bhopal ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ LIVE Updates: Vote-bank termite eating away India, says PM

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address what the BJP is calling the “world’s largest congregation of political workers”, in Bhopal on Tuesday. According to BJP leaders about 13 lakh people are expected to participate in the rally and the party has booked nine special trains from different parts of the state to bring them to Bhopal. BJP chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ being held to mark the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.
The venue has been named as “Atal Mahakumbh Parisar” in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
“Looking forward to interacting with the hardworking karyakartas of BJP Madhya Pradesh at the Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal today,” Modi said, ahead of his arrival in the state.
"Congress workers should introspect why the party is in this condition now. We lost in 1984. But we didn't criticise EVMs machines. We looked inwards instead," PM Modi said in Bhopal
"The UPA government conspired against BJP ruled stated. When UPA was in power, they used to act like an enemy of BJP-ruled states. I was a CM & if any Union Minister even did Namaste to me & the next day that photo was published in a newspaper, the minister used to tremble in fear that now his career is over," PM Modi said.
"Nobody should be left behind. The central government along with the state government is constantly working for the development of people. In the various development reports in India (road construction, railways) Madhya Pradesh has topped," Prime Minister Modi said.
"'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas' isn't just an election slogan. It is our guiding principle. What we did in the past few years in Madhya Pradesh, Congress could have also managed. But they were busy in trying to retain power. Now is the time to punish them for not looking after the welfare of the state," PM Modi said,
"Our founding fathers have laid down the principles for us to follow. It is our duty to bring policies for the development of all the sections of the society. In our country the vote bank politics is eating away our country like termites. Saving the country from vote bank politics and its collateral damage is the objective of BJP. Those promoting vote bank politics did not care about the development. They were only interested in retaining the power. This has been one of the reasons of slow progress in the country," PM Modi said.
"The contributions of three iconic leaders -- Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Ram Manohar Lohia -- cannot be forgotten. Through their works, they have taken the country to new heights."
"Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, his life, his principles, his teachings are an example for us and continue to inspire us. Humanity is at the core of BJP," Modi said, amid chants of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.
"We are lucky to have got a chance to serve the nation. It is a matter of pride that we are the workers of BJP. But what is more fascinating is that we are the world's largest political party. Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal. Perhaps, we are the only party is known as 'ekatma manavvad'"
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun addressing the party workers. Extending a welcome to the workers PM Modi praised Amit Shah. "Other parties have been forced to look for a chief as capable as Shah."
"NRC is the registration for citizens of India. In Assam, we made the NRC and found 40 lakh 'infiltrators' and they will be removed from the country aan fter investigation. Tell this to every house in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress created a huge hue and cry about the NRC. How much ever noise they create, I want to tell the Congress that NRC process will not stop. For BJP, security of the country is of prime importance," Shah said.
"The biggest achievement of our government is that PM Modi has taken India to new heights in the world order. The Prime Minister has never done anything that will make us hang our heads in shame. We work for development and not vote bank politics. Wherever he (PM Modi) goes, people shout slogans of "Modi, Mod, Modi....", it is not for PM, but for the 125 crore Indians," Shah said.
Taking a jibe at Congress, Amit Shah said the party has an illusion that it will win the elections. Recounting the states that went to polls and where the BJP overpowered Congress government, Shah said, "We have made governments where we were in minority."
"The people of the state gave you (Congress) an option to serve them. But there was no development in the state. Congress made MP a 'bimaru' state. The people then decided the fate of the party and since 18 years the BJP government is striving to develop Madhya Pradesh. Today, the state is progressing at a fast pace.," Shah added, congratulating Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the progress in the state.
BJP chief Amit Shah welcomed the party workers to the rally. Addressing the crowd, Shah remembered Hindutva icon Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay and said the party started by Upadhyay is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Today the party is serving the 70 per cent of the country."
Referring to the upcoming elections in the country, Shah said Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi claims to win major polls. "There is no harm in dreaming," Shah said.