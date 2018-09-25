Modi, Amit Shah in Bhopal ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ LIVE Updates: Vote-bank termite eating away India, says PM

‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ Bhopal BJP rally LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will address lakhs of BJP workers. (File) ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ Bhopal BJP rally LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah will address lakhs of BJP workers. (File)

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address what the BJP is calling the “world’s largest congregation of political workers”, in Bhopal on Tuesday. According to BJP leaders about 13 lakh people are expected to participate in the rally and the party has booked nine special trains from different parts of the state to bring them to Bhopal. BJP chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present at the ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ being held to mark the birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

The venue has been named as “Atal Mahakumbh Parisar” in memory of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“Looking forward to interacting with the hardworking karyakartas of BJP Madhya Pradesh at the Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal today,” Modi said, ahead of his arrival in the state.