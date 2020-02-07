Narendra Modi in Assam LIVE updates: PM lands in Guwahati, first visit after CAA

PM Narendra Modi in Assam Today Live News Updates: Sources said the PM is likely to address the public on issues related to the anxieties associated with CAA in the state. (File) PM Narendra Modi in Assam Today Live News Updates: Sources said the PM is likely to address the public on issues related to the anxieties associated with CAA in the state. (File)

PM Modi in Assam Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Guwahati airport in Assam Friday for the first time after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came into force. He is scheduled to address a public rally at the Bodo Territorial Area District (BTAD), days after the government signed the Bodo Accord for lasting peace in the region.

Protests had broken out in Assam after the Parliament passed the new citizenship law. PM Modi had canceled his two visits to the state for various reasons including one with Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

Sources said the PM is likely to address the public on issues related to the anxieties associated with CAA in the state. Assam was the first state to begin protesting against the CAA immediately after it was passed in Parliament. Assamese people have expressed fear that CAA would regularise citizenship of several outsiders in the state and thus impact its demography and ethno-cultural integrity.

Sources also said the PM will fly to Guwahati and then take a chopper to Kokrajhar. After the rally, he will fly to West Bengal and then to Delhi.