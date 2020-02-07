Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Narendra Modi in Assam LIVE updates: PM lands in Guwahati, first visit after CAA

PM Narendra Modi in Assam Today Live News Updates: People have gathered at the place of the event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement. Since the CAA was passed in Parliament, the prime minister has cancelled two visits to the state for various reasons including one with Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 7, 2020 12:39:17 pm
pm modi, pm modi in assam, narendra modi, narendra modi in assam, assam modi rally, pm modi assam, assam rally, assam news, pm modi news, pm modi today news, pm modi speech, pm modi rally, pm modi rally in assam, assam news, pm narendra modi, narendra modi, narendra modi news, modi assam visit PM Narendra Modi in Assam Today Live News Updates: Sources said the PM is likely to address the public on issues related to the anxieties associated with CAA in the state. (File)

PM Modi in Assam Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Guwahati airport in Assam Friday for the first time after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came into force. He is scheduled to address a public rally at the Bodo Territorial Area District (BTAD), days after the government signed the Bodo Accord for lasting peace in the region.

Protests had broken out in Assam after the Parliament passed the new citizenship law. PM Modi had canceled his two visits to the state for various reasons including one with Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.

Sources said the PM is likely to address the public on issues related to the anxieties associated with CAA in the state. Assam was the first state to begin protesting against the CAA immediately after it was passed in Parliament. Assamese people have expressed fear that CAA would regularise citizenship of several outsiders in the state and thus impact its demography and ethno-cultural integrity.

Sources also said the PM will fly to Guwahati and then take a chopper to Kokrajhar. After the rally, he will fly to West Bengal and then to Delhi.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Assam's Kokrajhar today, first time after CAA came into force. People have gathered at the rally location to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement. Follow LIVE updates here

Highlights

    12:39 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Watch | People waiting for PM Modi at Assam's Kokrajhar
    12:37 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Assam: 70,000 earthen lamps were lighted in Kokrajhar yesterday as part of welcome to PM Modi

    70,000 earthen lamps were lighted in Kokrajhar town Thursday as a part of the welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kokrajhar in celebration of the signing of historic Bodo Accord.

    12:33 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    People are waiting at Kokrajhar to welcome PM Modi

    People are waiting at Kokrajhar to welcome PM Modi.

    12:32 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Guwahati

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Guwahati. PM will address a public meeting at an event in Kokrajhar shortly, to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.

    12:31 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Signing of Bodo Accord marks the start of a new era of peace and progress: PM Modi

    On Thursday, PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about his Assam visit today. "Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress," he tweeted.

    12:25 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    People gather at Kokrajhar to celebrate signing of Bodo Agreement

    People gather at the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Kokrajhar today, at an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.

    People at Kokrajhar ahead of PM Modi's address. (ANI)

    12:22 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Watch | People dance, sing ahead of PM Modi's visit at Kokrajhar

    People dancing and singing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at an event in Kokrajhar to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.

    12:16 (IST)07 Feb 2020
    Welcome to PM Modi in Assam LIVE blog

    Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Assam today for the first time after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came into force. He will address a public rally in Kokrajhar. Follow to get all the latest updates here

    pm modi, pm modi in assam, narendra modi, narendra modi in assam, assam modi rally, pm modi assam, assam rally, assam news, pm modi news, pm modi today news, pm modi speech, pm modi rally, pm modi rally in assam, assam news, pm narendra modi, narendra modi, narendra modi news, modi assam visit PM Modi in Assam Live Updates: People gather at the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Kokrajhar today. (ANI)

    PM Modi in Assam Live Updates:

    Last Monday, the government signed an agreement for lasting peace and development of Bodo region in Assam with All Bodo Students Union, Government of Assam and five factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB). The signing of the Bodo agreement led to surrender of over 1600 militants of the major insurgent groups.

    The agreement will pave way for reorganisation of areas under Bodoland Territorial Council region, enhance the powers of the BTC, increase Assembly seats from 40 to 60, rehabilitate surrendered militants of NDFB and a special development package of Rs 1,500 crore for the region.

    The Prime Minister was also invited for the inauguration of the recently concluded ‘Khelo India’ games, held in Guwahati, but he did not attend it.

