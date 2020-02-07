Narendra Modi in Assam LIVE updates: PM lands in Guwahati, first visit after CAA

PM Modi in Assam Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Guwahati airport in Assam Friday for the first time after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came into force. He is scheduled to address a public rally at the Bodo Territorial Area District (BTAD), days after the government signed the Bodo Accord for lasting peace in the region.
Protests had broken out in Assam after the Parliament passed the new citizenship law. PM Modi had canceled his two visits to the state for various reasons including one with Japanese premier Shinzo Abe.
Sources said the PM is likely to address the public on issues related to the anxieties associated with CAA in the state. Assam was the first state to begin protesting against the CAA immediately after it was passed in Parliament. Assamese people have expressed fear that CAA would regularise citizenship of several outsiders in the state and thus impact its demography and ethno-cultural integrity.
Sources also said the PM will fly to Guwahati and then take a chopper to Kokrajhar. After the rally, he will fly to West Bengal and then to Delhi.
Highlights
70,000 earthen lamps were lighted in Kokrajhar town Thursday as a part of the welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Kokrajhar in celebration of the signing of historic Bodo Accord.
People are waiting at Kokrajhar to welcome PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Guwahati. PM will address a public meeting at an event in Kokrajhar shortly, to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.
On Thursday, PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about his Assam visit today. "Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades. It marks the start of a new era of peace and progress," he tweeted.
People gather at the place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Kokrajhar today, at an event to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.
People dancing and singing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at an event in Kokrajhar to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Agreement.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Assam today for the first time after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came into force. He will address a public rally in Kokrajhar. Follow to get all the latest updates here