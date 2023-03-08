scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi, extends Women’s Day wishes too

"Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a post-budget webinar in New Delhi, March 4, 2023. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all fellow Indians on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi! May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life.”

He also extended Women’s Day wishes to all and lauded the role of women in India’s progress and said his government will keep working to further women’s empowerment. Sharing a compilation video of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister tweeted: “On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress.”

“Our government will keep working to further women empowerment,” he said using the hashtag ‘Nari Shakti for New India’.

Also Read
RSS man’s daughter questions Rahul Gandhi on 'India's lost values', gets ...
India’s first woman Rohingya graduate: Name to nation, she accepted all c...
BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting India's democracy' on foreign land,...
Holi through the ages: A brief history of the festival of colours

March 8 has been observed as International Women’s Day every year since 1975, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. The day is observed to highlight the importance of the fight against gender biases and to bring attention to matters such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It has become a forum to raise awareness and galvanise change in society.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 09:58 IST
Next Story

Direct release of Sisodia unconditionally, Stalin tells PM

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close