PM Narendra Modi greets people on Holi, extends Women’s Day wishes too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to all fellow Indians on the occasion of Holi. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “Wishing you all a happy and colourful Holi! May the colours of joy and enthusiasm always shower in your life.”

He also extended Women’s Day wishes to all and lauded the role of women in India’s progress and said his government will keep working to further women’s empowerment. Sharing a compilation video of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, the Prime Minister tweeted: “On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress.”

On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment. #NariShaktiForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/giLNjfRgXF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

“Our government will keep working to further women empowerment,” he said using the hashtag ‘Nari Shakti for New India’.

March 8 has been observed as International Women’s Day every year since 1975, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world. The day is observed to highlight the importance of the fight against gender biases and to bring attention to matters such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women. It has become a forum to raise awareness and galvanise change in society.