PM Narendra Modi hits out at Opposition, says ties for ‘personal ambitions’

Days after the SP and BSP offered support to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and former NDA ally RLSP joined the Opposition’s alliance in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the proposed mega coalition an “unholy alliance” of various political parties for “personal survival”.

Interacting with booth workers from Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu on Sunday under the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majbooth’ programme, Modi targeted the Congress and parties supporting it in different states. “Today several leaders are talking about a grand alliance or a mahagathbandhan. This alliance is for personal survival, not ideology-based support. This alliance is for power, not for the people. This alliance is for personal ambitions, not people’s aspirations,” Modi said.

In a veiled attack on SP, Modi said, “Several of these parties and their leaders claim to be deeply inspired by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia who was deeply opposed to the Congress…What sort of tribute are they paying to Dr Lohia by forming an unholy and opportunist alliance with the Congress?”

Modi said the top leadership of several parties now aiming for a seat in the alliance were arrested and tortured during the Emergency. “Sadly, today these parties and Congress have become oxygen for each other,” he said.

Modi said, “It is common knowledge how the Congress harassed (SP patron) Mulayam Singhji with cases… have these parties done justice to the ideals of Dr Lohia?… Congress and their ecosystem spares no one… even MGR, the stalwart who worked for the poor and downtrodden, was targeted in 1980. His elected government was dismissed. He had the support of the Assembly… but Congress had the Rajbhawan… Fresh elections were called and MGR won… Indira Gandhi never forgave MGR for that.”

Referring to the Jain Commission which looked at the conspiracy behind Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Modi said, “That time the Congress said either it is the DMK or us, but today they want to be together. If not opportunism, what explains their alliance?”

Modi said that in Andhra Pradesh N T Ramarao faced the high-handedness of the Congress. “He formed a party for the pride and respect of the Telugus at a time when the Congress humiliated a chief minister of Andhra Pardesh. Yet today, the party of NTR wants to ally with the Congress. How can the people of Andhra Pradesh accept this?”

“The truth is that this so called grand alliance is a club of rich dynasties, their only promise is family rule… India wants democracy… the alliance wants dynasty… India wants growth for all…the alliance wants growth for only their families.”