Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM inaugurates Amul’s new chocolate plant among other projects

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE: The prime minister is on a day-long visit to his home state, where he will inaugurate a host of development projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat on Sunday, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a host of development projects in Anand, Khatraj and Anjar, and a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajkot. The Prime Minister inaugurated several projects of Amul in Anand, including a chocolate plant with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per month.

Praising the dairy major Amul, PM Modi said, “Today, Amul has become an inspiration world over. People from overseas also ask me about Amul. Amul is not only about milk processing. This is an excellent model of empowerment.”

He will also remotely inaugurate a Rs 20 crore ice cream plant of Vidya Dairy and throw open Anand Agricultural University’s incubation-cum-centre for excellence in food-processing. Later, he will address a gathering of farmers at Mogar.

He will travel to Anjar in Kutch district and inaugurate a slew of projects, including a natural-gas pipeline laid by Gujarat State Petronet Ltd between Mundra Port and Anjar, a national highway connecting Anjar and Bhimasar in Rajasthan. He will also address a public gathering at Anjar and later travel to Rajkot where he will inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.