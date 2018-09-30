Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM inaugurates Amul’s new chocolate plant among other projects
Live now

Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM inaugurates Amul’s new chocolate plant among other projects

PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: On his day-long visit, PM Modi will also address a public gathering at Anjar and later travel to Rajkot where he will inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2018 12:49:27 pm
PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Modi, Modi in Gujarat, Amul, Amul chocolate plant, anand, ajnar, rajkot, Gujarat, Indian Express PM Modi in Gujarat LIVE: The prime minister is on a day-long visit to his home state, where he will inaugurate a host of development projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat on Sunday, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a host of development projects in Anand, Khatraj and Anjar, and a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajkot. The Prime Minister inaugurated several projects of Amul in Anand, including a chocolate plant with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per month.

Praising the dairy major Amul, PM Modi said, “Today, Amul has become an inspiration world over. People from overseas also ask me about Amul. Amul is not only about milk processing. This is an excellent model of empowerment.”

He will also remotely inaugurate a Rs 20 crore ice cream plant of Vidya Dairy and throw open Anand Agricultural University’s  incubation-cum-centre for excellence in food-processing. Later, he will address a gathering of farmers at Mogar.

He will travel to Anjar in Kutch district and inaugurate a slew of projects, including a natural-gas pipeline laid by Gujarat State Petronet Ltd between Mundra Port and Anjar, a national highway connecting Anjar and Bhimasar in Rajasthan. He will also address a public gathering at Anjar and later travel to Rajkot where he will inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate development projects in Gujarat. Follow LIVE Updates

12:49 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Was mocked at for suggesting that camel milk should be made popular: PM Modi
12:46 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Amul to complete 75 years in 2022
12:43 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Things changed for the better for cooperatives after late 1990s: PM Modi

"For a long time, we had people sitting in Gandhinagar who disliked the cooperatives. They prevented the sector from acquiring a foothold in Saurashtra. Things changed after the late 1990s and today almost all districts in Gujarat are doing well in the sector," PM said.

12:31 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Sardar Patel and Pritamrai Desai's efforts gave wings to people's aspiration

"A century ago, Sardar Patel entered civic politics of Ahmedabad. He won from Dariapur. His margin of victory then was one vote. When he assumed office as the head of the municipality, he laid emphasis on urban development, planning and in that he worked on cooperative housing. Guided by Sardar Patel, Pritamrai Desai Ji worked on cooperative housing in a big way in Ahmedabad. These efforts gave wings to the aspirations of several people," PM Modi said.

12:30 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM addresses the gathering at Anand

12:27 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel

PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel and his contribution to the development of the state. "In various parts of the world, at various times we saw what socialism is, we also saw capitalism. But, through Amul Sardar Patel showed another way. Here is a way where neither Government or industrialists call the shots. It is the people who matter. This is a unique model," he said.

12:25 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
'Amul, an excellent model of empowerment'

Praising the dairy major Amul, PM Modi said, "Today, Amul has become an inspiration world over. People from overseas also ask me about Amul. Amul is not only about milk processing. This is an excellent model of empowerment."

12:24 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Amu is known world over: PM Modi

The prime minister hailed the development projects, saying, "Today, development projects worth Rs. 1100 crore are either being inaugurated or their foundation stones are being laid. This will have an extremely positive impact."

He further said, "The development projects augur well for the cooperative sector. The brand of Amul is known world over."

12:22 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM begins his address at Anand

Addressing the people at Anand, the prime minister said, "The people of Anand have come to bless us in such large numbers. I thank them for the warmth and affection."

12:19 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
See photos from the inaugural event
12:17 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM Modi inaugurates Amul's new chocolate plant

PM Modi inaugurates Amul's new chocolate plant among other projects.

(Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

12:13 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Several projects of Amul to be launched today

Apart from this, Modi will also inaugurate Rs 100 crore worth projects of Amul at Anand where it has expanded its liquid milk processing capacity, butter manufacturing capacity and doubling of cheese manufacturing capacity (Khatraj, Mehmdabad).

12:10 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM Modi to “e-inaugurate” Rs 450 crore worth projects

The Prime Minister will also “e-inaugurate” Rs 450 crore worth projects that include a new milk-powder plant of 150 tonnes per day capacity, a butter plant of 50 tonnes per day and a new ghee plant of 80 tonnes per day. All the three projects belong to the Amul Fed Dairy of Gandhinagar.

12:09 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Rajkot gears up to welcome PM Modi

A cutout of PM Modi in Rajkot on Saturday. He will inaugurate the Mahatma Gandhi Museum in the district on Sunday. (Photo: Chirag Chotaliya)

12:04 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
PM Modi in Anand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an ultra-modern chocolate plant of Amul in Anand today.

12:01 (IST) 30 Sep 2018
Prime Minister Modi reached Gujarat

Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gujarat, where he will inaugurate a slew of development projects. The prime minister has reached Anand.

The Prime Minister will also “e-inaugurate” Rs 450 crore worth projects that include a new milk-powder plant of 150 tonnes per day capacity, a butter plant of 50 tonnes per day and a new ghee plant of 80 tonnes per day. All the three projects belong to the Amul Fed Dairy of Gandhinagar. Apart from this, Modi will also inaugurate Rs 100 crore worth projects of Amul at Anand where it has expanded its liquid milk processing capacity, butter manufacturing capacity and doubling of cheese manufacturing capacity (Khatraj, Mehmdabad).

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd