Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM inaugurates Amul’s new chocolate plant among other projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Gujarat on Sunday, where he is scheduled to inaugurate a host of development projects in Anand, Khatraj and Anjar, and a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Rajkot. The Prime Minister inaugurated several projects of Amul in Anand, including a chocolate plant with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per month.
Praising the dairy major Amul, PM Modi said, “Today, Amul has become an inspiration world over. People from overseas also ask me about Amul. Amul is not only about milk processing. This is an excellent model of empowerment.”
He will also remotely inaugurate a Rs 20 crore ice cream plant of Vidya Dairy and throw open Anand Agricultural University’s incubation-cum-centre for excellence in food-processing. Later, he will address a gathering of farmers at Mogar.
He will travel to Anjar in Kutch district and inaugurate a slew of projects, including a natural-gas pipeline laid by Gujarat State Petronet Ltd between Mundra Port and Anjar, a national highway connecting Anjar and Bhimasar in Rajasthan. He will also address a public gathering at Anjar and later travel to Rajkot where he will inaugurate a museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi.
"For a long time, we had people sitting in Gandhinagar who disliked the cooperatives. They prevented the sector from acquiring a foothold in Saurashtra. Things changed after the late 1990s and today almost all districts in Gujarat are doing well in the sector," PM said.
"A century ago, Sardar Patel entered civic politics of Ahmedabad. He won from Dariapur. His margin of victory then was one vote. When he assumed office as the head of the municipality, he laid emphasis on urban development, planning and in that he worked on cooperative housing. Guided by Sardar Patel, Pritamrai Desai Ji worked on cooperative housing in a big way in Ahmedabad. These efforts gave wings to the aspirations of several people," PM Modi said.
PM Modi remembers Sardar Patel and his contribution to the development of the state. "In various parts of the world, at various times we saw what socialism is, we also saw capitalism. But, through Amul Sardar Patel showed another way. Here is a way where neither Government or industrialists call the shots. It is the people who matter. This is a unique model," he said.
The prime minister hailed the development projects, saying, "Today, development projects worth Rs. 1100 crore are either being inaugurated or their foundation stones are being laid. This will have an extremely positive impact."
He further said, "The development projects augur well for the cooperative sector. The brand of Amul is known world over."
Addressing the people at Anand, the prime minister said, "The people of Anand have come to bless us in such large numbers. I thank them for the warmth and affection."
PM Modi inaugurates Amul's new chocolate plant among other projects.
Apart from this, Modi will also inaugurate Rs 100 crore worth projects of Amul at Anand where it has expanded its liquid milk processing capacity, butter manufacturing capacity and doubling of cheese manufacturing capacity (Khatraj, Mehmdabad).
The Prime Minister will also “e-inaugurate” Rs 450 crore worth projects that include a new milk-powder plant of 150 tonnes per day capacity, a butter plant of 50 tonnes per day and a new ghee plant of 80 tonnes per day. All the three projects belong to the Amul Fed Dairy of Gandhinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an ultra-modern chocolate plant of Amul in Anand today.
Welcome to The Indian Express LIVE blog on Prime Minister Modi's visit to Gujarat, where he will inaugurate a slew of development projects. The prime minister has reached Anand.