Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Those who delayed Narmada Project will pay the price, says PM

PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday dedicated the 750-bed annexe of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar to the nation and inaugurate a newly built hostel of the hospital. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state, will launch a number of development projects during his trip.
PM Modi also inaugurated the second phases of link-I and link- III networks of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI), an ambitious project by the state government to fill the reservoirs of 115 dams in the water-starved Saurashtra region with water that overflows from the Narmada dam.
Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro at the Vastral Gam Metro Station in Ahmedabad, and unveil a Common Mobility Card for travellers. He will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the metro.
PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Dahod Railway Workshop, which includes the modernisation and augmentation of Wagon POH capacity to 150 wagons per month. The PM will lay the foundation stone of Anand-Godhra Railway Line Doubling Project and inaugurate the Patan- Bindi railway line. PM Modi will inaugurate the 1200 bed New Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and distribute Golden Cards to select beneficiaries of PM-JAY Ayushman Bharat scheme. PM Modi will also visit Jaspur to lay the foundation stone of Vishva Umiyadham Complex.
PM Modi: Ayushman Bharat is one of the biggest healthcare programmes in world
PM Modi in Gujarat: "In Ayushman Bharat, India is home to one of the biggest healthcare programmes in the world. The coming of this initiative ensures top quality and affordable healthcare for the poor."
PM Modi: Gujarat has witnessed a revolution in the health sector
PM Modi in Gujarat: "Gujarat has witnessed a revolution in the health sector in the last many years. Hospitals with modern facilities are coming up across the state. This benefits the poor."
PM Modi: Those who delayed Narmada Project will have to pay the price
PM Modi: "Who were delaying the Narmada project? They will have to pay the price. Had Narmada project been completed on time, Gujarat wouldn't have to spend Rs 40000 crore."
PM Modi: Can’t allow ‘Tanker Raj’ to carry on in Gujarat.
PM Modi: The Sardar Sarovar Dam has brought much relief to the people of Gujarat. This project was completed despite neglect from earlier state governments and adversities from various quarters. I was certain that I can’t allow ‘Tanker Raj’ to carry on in Gujarat.
PM Modi starts his address
Inaugurating various projects under SAUNI scheme, PM Modi said: "Gujarat doesn't have much minerals. Instead, there is shortage of water. But still, we are panidar (powerful enough) to lead India where we want to."
CM Rupani lauds PM Modi for Pak airstrikes
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said: "I welcome Narendra Modi who has won Seoul peace prize but has also taught lesson to those who are spreading ashanti (creating troubles). I also welcome Narendra Modi who washed feet of safai kamdars (sweepers) in Kumbh Mela."
PM Modi to inaugurate IInd phases of SAUNI scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday inaugurate the second phases of link-I and link- III networks of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI), the ambitious project of the state government to fill up 115 dams of water-starved Saurashtra region with the overflowing water of Narmada dam.
The Prime Minister will fly to Jamnagar and dedicate to public the second phases of the link-I and link-III networks of SAUNI at a ceremony to be organised at the Exhibition Ground in Jamnagar city. The PM will inaugurate the second phase of link-I by releasing water into Ranjitsagar dam, a reservoir around seven kilometres from Jamnagar city. As part of the Rs 500-crore second phase, pumping station has been set up at Und-I dam and 3,000 millimetre (mm) diametre pipeline is being laid.