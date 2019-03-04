Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: Those who delayed Narmada Project will pay the price, says PM

PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday dedicated the 750-bed annexe of Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Jamnagar to the nation and inaugurate a newly built hostel of the hospital. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state, will launch a number of development projects during his trip.

PM Modi also inaugurated the second phases of link-I and link- III networks of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI), an ambitious project by the state government to fill the reservoirs of 115 dams in the water-starved Saurashtra region with water that overflows from the Narmada dam.

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro at the Vastral Gam Metro Station in Ahmedabad, and unveil a Common Mobility Card for travellers. He will also lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the metro.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Dahod Railway Workshop, which includes the modernisation and augmentation of Wagon POH capacity to 150 wagons per month. The PM will lay the foundation stone of Anand-Godhra Railway Line Doubling Project and inaugurate the Patan- Bindi railway line. PM Modi will inaugurate the 1200 bed New Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and distribute Golden Cards to select beneficiaries of PM-JAY Ayushman Bharat scheme. PM Modi will also visit Jaspur to lay the foundation stone of Vishva Umiyadham Complex.