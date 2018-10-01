Follow Us:
Monday, October 01, 2018
  • PM Narendra Modi greets President Ram Nath Kovind on his 73rd birthday

"Best wishes to Rashtrapati Ji on his birthday. India has benefitted greatly from his wisdom and perspectives on various subjects," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 1, 2018 8:42:51 am
President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo) President Ram Nath Kovind with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind on his birthday. Kovind turned 73 today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Best wishes to Rashtrapati Ji on his birthday. India has benefitted greatly from his wisdom and perspectives on various subjects. He has connected wonderfully with every section of our society. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

Kovind assumed office as the 14th President on July 25 last year. During his long public career, he has travelled widely across the country. He became the first Indian president to conduct three consecutive state visits to Africa, according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He has also visited Thailand, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Germany, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom and the United States in his capacity as a Member of Parliament.

An avid reader, the President has a keen interest in reading books on politics and social change, law and history, and religion.

