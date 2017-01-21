PM Narendra Modi greets North-easterns on ‘statehood day’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the people of the Northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their ‘statehood day’ and hoped they continue to achieve heights in all-round development.

In his message to the people of Tripura, he prayed for the state’s all-round growth.

“My best wishes for the development journey of the state,” Modi said in the message for Meghalaya.

He also hoped that Manipur remains blessed with joy and prosperity.

