PM Narendra Modi greets North-easterns on ‘statehood day’

Saturday, June 16, 2018
By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: January 21, 2017 2:36:26 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today wished the people of the Northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their ‘statehood day’ and hoped they continue to achieve heights in all-round development.

In his message to the people of Tripura, he prayed for the state’s all-round growth.

“My best wishes for the development journey of the state,” Modi said in the message for Meghalaya.

He also hoped that Manipur remains blessed with joy and prosperity.

