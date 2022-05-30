scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 30, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: As NDA govt completes 8 years, Modi to release benefits for children

Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: The Modi government faces challenges across sectors from reviving the economy to reforming the agriculture sector after the three farm laws were withdrawn last year.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 30, 2022 9:51:39 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a conclave on cooperative sector, in Gandhinagar. (PTI)

Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: The Narendra Modi-led government completes eight years today. Since returning to power in 2019, it has checked several key boxes on its agenda. However, multiple challenges loom at home and abroad for the remainder of the Government’s second term.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will release benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme. Scholarships will be transferred to school-going children during the event, as well as a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat.

The Modi government faces challenges across sectors from reviving the economy to reforming the agriculture sector after the three farm laws were withdrawn last year. Moreover, the turmoil in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India’s leadership in the subcontinent will be tested in the near future.

Live Blog

As the Narendra Modi government completes its eight years in power, we bring you the latest updates!

09:51 (IST)30 May 2022
Rajeev Chandrasekhar writes: Making India a digital power

Thanks to the relentless hard work and focus on the future of New India by PM Modi, India post-Covid has emerged as a trusted partner to the international community. The rapid digitalisation of the world along with a new focus on trust in the global supply chains for digital products and services presents tremendous opportunities for India and its youth. Read more

09:47 (IST)30 May 2022
Randeep Singh Surjewala writes: Eight years of the Modi government, but no ‘achhe din’

One must recognise that the falling rupee, flight of capital, plummeting GDP and a sharp drop in manufacturing activities are the result of a series of economic policy failures. This is called policy paralysis. It started with the body-blow of demonetisation, which failed in every single one of its stated objectives — curbing black money in circulation, combatting terrorism, reduction of forged currency and increasing taxation. The deeply flawed GST and 1,100 amendments since 2017 have made the taxation structure cumbersome for medium and small businesses. The bank frauds of Rs 5,35,000 crore over the last eight years and gross NPAs of 21 lakh crore have further eroded the credibility of the banking system. To top it, the surge in the Union’s debt from Rs 55 lakh crore in 2014 to 135 lakh crore now reflects a debt trap. Read more

09:35 (IST)30 May 2022
Smriti Irani writes: How eight years of the Modi government empowered India’s women

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has heralded a renewed age of “nari shakti” in the run-up to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Programmatic interventions in this age attest to India’s achievements in gender mainstreaming, not only in letter but in spirit. No longer are women subjects of unimaginative policies that target them in limited roles as mothers and wives. Women are now prolific leaders, useful hands in the labour force and the nerve centre of Indian society. Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during the inauguration of K.D. Parvadiya multi-speciality hospital, in Atkot. (PTI)

In eight years of NDA government, I have done nothing that would shame citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that during the eight-year-long reign of the NDA government, he has not done anything nor has allowed anyone even inadvertently to do acts that would shame citizens of the country, while trying to build the India dreamt of by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the KD Parvadiya Multispecialty Hospital in Atkot village of Gujarat’s Rajkot district, Modi reminded the gathering that the government at the Centre completed eight “eight years of service to the nation” on May 26. He thanked the people of Gujarat for teaching him values and sending him to Delhi eight years ago.

“Thanks to the values you taught me, the education that you gave me, the lessons that you taught me as to how one should live for society, I didn’t hold back in serving the motherland over the past eight years. It is [thanks to] the sanskar (value) of yours, this soil and the pious land of revered Bapu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that in eight years, I have not let anything happen even by mistake nor have I done anything myself as would make you or any other citizen of the country hang his head in shame,” he said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.