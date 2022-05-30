Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: As NDA govt completes 8 years, Modi to release benefits for children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during the inauguration of K.D. Parvadiya multi-speciality hospital, in Atkot. (PTI)

In eight years of NDA government, I have done nothing that would shame citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that during the eight-year-long reign of the NDA government, he has not done anything nor has allowed anyone even inadvertently to do acts that would shame citizens of the country, while trying to build the India dreamt of by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the KD Parvadiya Multispecialty Hospital in Atkot village of Gujarat’s Rajkot district, Modi reminded the gathering that the government at the Centre completed eight “eight years of service to the nation” on May 26. He thanked the people of Gujarat for teaching him values and sending him to Delhi eight years ago.

“Thanks to the values you taught me, the education that you gave me, the lessons that you taught me as to how one should live for society, I didn’t hold back in serving the motherland over the past eight years. It is [thanks to] the sanskar (value) of yours, this soil and the pious land of revered Bapu and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that in eight years, I have not let anything happen even by mistake nor have I done anything myself as would make you or any other citizen of the country hang his head in shame,” he said.