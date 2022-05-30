Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: As NDA govt completes 8 years, Modi to release benefits for children

Narendra Modi govt anniversary Live Updates: The Narendra Modi-led government completes eight years today. Since returning to power in 2019, it has checked several key boxes on its agenda. However, multiple challenges loom at home and abroad for the remainder of the Government’s second term.
On Monday, the Prime Minister will release benefits under the PM CARES for Children scheme. Scholarships will be transferred to school-going children during the event, as well as a passbook of PM CARES for Children, and a health card under Ayushman Bharat.
The Modi government faces challenges across sectors from reviving the economy to reforming the agriculture sector after the three farm laws were withdrawn last year. Moreover, the turmoil in the neighbouring countries of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India’s leadership in the subcontinent will be tested in the near future.
Thanks to the relentless hard work and focus on the future of New India by PM Modi, India post-Covid has emerged as a trusted partner to the international community. The rapid digitalisation of the world along with a new focus on trust in the global supply chains for digital products and services presents tremendous opportunities for India and its youth. Read more
One must recognise that the falling rupee, flight of capital, plummeting GDP and a sharp drop in manufacturing activities are the result of a series of economic policy failures. This is called policy paralysis. It started with the body-blow of demonetisation, which failed in every single one of its stated objectives — curbing black money in circulation, combatting terrorism, reduction of forged currency and increasing taxation. The deeply flawed GST and 1,100 amendments since 2017 have made the taxation structure cumbersome for medium and small businesses. The bank frauds of Rs 5,35,000 crore over the last eight years and gross NPAs of 21 lakh crore have further eroded the credibility of the banking system. To top it, the surge in the Union’s debt from Rs 55 lakh crore in 2014 to 135 lakh crore now reflects a debt trap. Read more
Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has heralded a renewed age of “nari shakti” in the run-up to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Programmatic interventions in this age attest to India’s achievements in gender mainstreaming, not only in letter but in spirit. No longer are women subjects of unimaginative policies that target them in limited roles as mothers and wives. Women are now prolific leaders, useful hands in the labour force and the nerve centre of Indian society. Read more