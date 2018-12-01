Narendra Modi at G-20 Summit: PM holds trilateral talks with Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Argentina to attend the G-20 Summit, met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese premier Xi Jinping for a trilateral meeting aimed at addressing various areas of cooperation among the three nations. This was the second trilateral meeting between India, Russia and China, which took place after a gap of twelve years.

“President Putin, President Xi Jinping and I discussed a wide range of subjects that would further cement the friendship between our nations and enhance world peace,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, India, Japan and US held their first trilateral meet on the sidelines of the summit. Prime Minister Modi, his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump held talks over issues of global and multilateral interests, focusing largely on the strategic Indo-Pacific region. The talks gain importance in view of the Chinese attempts at imposing dominance in the region.

Stating India’s firm commitment to make the Indo-Pacific a region for shared economic growth, Prime Minister Modi said, “India will continue to work together on shared values.” He further said, “When you look at the acronym of our three countries — Japan, America, and India — it is ‘JAI’, which stands for success in Hindi.”

Calling the trilateral meeting a historic one, the Prime Minister in his tweet said, “PM @AbeShinzo, @POTUS and I held fruitful talks aimed at furthering connectivity, maritime cooperation and a stable Indo-Pacific.”

Later, the Prime Minister presented a nine-point programme on ways to take stringent action against fugitive economic offenders during the second session at G-20 Summit, which focused on international trade, financial and tax systems.

India called for cooperation among the G-20 countries in dealing with fugitive economic offenders and in their legal processes. It further suggested ‘joint effort to form a mechanism that denies entry and safe haven’ to the fugitives. Among other suggestions, it also asked the G-20 forum to consider initiating work on locating properties of economic offenders to aid recovery of their tax debts in the country of their residence.

The Prime Minister also held talks with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which it was decided that a mechanism is set up at the leadership level to enhance the oil-rich kingdom’s investments in energy, infrastructure and defence sectors in India. This meeting comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is facing international opprobrium over the brutal murder of Saudi journalist and pro-democracy activist Jamal Khashoggi.