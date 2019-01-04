PM Narendra Modi fled open book Rafale exam: Rahul Gandhi

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Prime Minister has “fled Parliament” to skip questions on the deal. His party said that Rahul has “unmasked” the Prime Minister.

Rahul had Wednesday dared the Prime Minister to a debate on the Rafale deal. “So it seems our PM has fled Parliament & his own open book Rafale exam & is instead lecturing students at Lovely Univ. in Punjab, today. I request the students there to, respectfully, ask him to please answer the 4 questions posed to him by me, yesterday,” the Congress president tweeted on Thursday.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that Rahul Gandhi “has completely unmasked the lies of Prime Minister Modi…the so-called exam warrior of the Mann Ki Baat who likes to preach and write a booklet on examinations has not only flunked the exam but has also run away…”

Singhvi also targeted Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, saying he has “become not the Defence Minister but the Defensive Minister for the Government of India and for the Prime Minister”.

The Congress also criticised the government’s handling of the economy after fresh data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed that investments in the December quarter fell to a 14-year-low.