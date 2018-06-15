Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Jawans, journalists are dying, but PM Modi indulging in fitness challenge: Azam Khan

Published: June 15, 2018
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan. Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his fitness challenge and said while Army jawans and journalists were getting killed across the country, the PM was busy accepting fitness challenges.

While referring to PM’s acceptance of Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge, Khan said, “The death of Army jawans, journalists, workers and students – everything has been left behind now. Jawans are dying at the border and the Prime Minister of the country still decides to indulge in a fitness challenge. The PM is fit but the country is not,” Khan told reporters.

The SP leader’s remarks came a day after senior journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by unidentified men and an Army jawan was abducted and killed by militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari and his two guards were gunned down outside his office in Srinagar’s Press Enclave. Army jawan Aurangzeb, on the other hand, was picked up by militants from Kalampora area in Pulwama district. His body was recovered later in the evening from Gusoo.

