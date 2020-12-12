PM Narendra Modi: Govt committed to helping farmers through its reforms

PM Modi's virtual address at FICCI convention. (Photo: ANI)

As protests against the three central farm laws entered the 17th day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said his government was committed to helping farmers, and the recent reforms would give them access to new markets and technology, and help increase investments in the agricultural sector.

Addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI, PM Modi said that with the new laws in place, farmers would have the option to sell their crops in mandis or to outside parties.

“The government is committed to protecting the interests of farmers through its policies and intentions. The recent farm laws will give farmers new markets, access to technology and help bring investments in agriculture,” he said. “Farmers now have the option to sell their crops in mandis as well as to outside parties.”

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders since November 26. Several rounds of talks between the government and farmer unions have taken place. Despite considerable concessions made by the Centre, farmers have been steadfast in their demand that the laws be repealed.

The last round of talks, scheduled on December 9, was cancelled after a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and representatives of farm unions.

Farmers have threated to intensify their protest if their demands are not met.

