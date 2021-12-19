PM has shown historic large-heartedness by repealing farm laws: Union Agriculture Minister

The Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, on Sunday said that the Prime Minister had shown historic large-heartedness through his decision to repeal the three farm laws.

“The agricultural laws were introduced for the betterment of farmers. There was opposition from a very small segment of the country. There were many reasons for the protest…which are clear to the country. But, now we are celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. This year is about fulfilling old resolutions and to move forward with new resolutions. In such an important period, the PM did not find it appropriate that there should be a disagreement in any corner of the country. Hence, displaying large heartedness, [aitihasic badappan dikhaate hue], the PM decided to repeal the farm laws,” said Tomar, who was talking to media persons after attending the national executive meeting of BJP Kisan Morcha in Gurgaon.

On whether the party will mention the benefits of the repealed farm laws to farmers during campaigning for upcoming polls in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, he said, “…Khoobiyan toh hein hi [the merits of laws are there]”.

Stating that the BJP Kisan Morcha will continue to play an important role for farmers’ interests, he said, “In agriculture sector, the people and the country are witness to the many new dimensions that have been introduced under the leadership of PM Modi. Whether it is matter of increasing the MSP by 1.5 times the cost or formation of 10,000 FPO [farmer producer organisations] or provisioning infrastructure fund of Rs 1 lakh crore, several decisions have been taken whereby agriculture sector will flourish.”

On some farm leaders floating political parties in Punjab to contest elections against BJP and victory marches being held in UP, in the aftermath of repeal of farm laws, Tomar told media persons, “Aap idhar udhar mat jhaanko [You do not look elsewhere]. BJP’s victory march is already going on in UP and Uttarakhand…focus on that. With your cooperation and the blessings of people, BJP shall win elections in the states going to polls.”