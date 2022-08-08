PM Modi bids farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu: Top quotes

Bidding farewell to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the outgoing Vice-President for increasing the House productivity and encouraging the use of mother tongues.

As members bid him adieu, Naidu became emotional when TMC MP Derek O’ Brien recounted the time when he lost his mother at an early age. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that while their ideologies may differ, Naidu has carried out his responsibilities even under pressure.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha:

🔴 You (Naidu) have always said that you have retired from politics but are not tired of public life… Your term in the office may be coming to an end, but your experiences will continue to guide the nation for years to come.

🔴 One of the admirable things about Naidu is his passion for Indian languages. This was reflected in how he presided over the House. You (Naidu) have an interesting take on the debate over mother tongue. You always say that a mother tongue is like the eyes, while a second language is like a pair of spectacles. You have ensured that members can speak in any language in the House.

🔴 Under your chairmanship, the productivity of the Rajya Sabha has increased by 70 per cent. The attendance of MPs has also increased. As many as 177 Bills have been passed or discussed. You have taken several decisions that will be remembered for the upward journey of the Upper House.

🔴 You have been of the opinion that disruptions of proceedings beyond a point were contempt of the House. I see the spirit of democracy in your principles… you have not only run the House through dialogue, liaison and coordination but also made it productive. Whenever there were disagreements between MPs, you always said, ‘Let the government propose, let the Opposition oppose and let the House dispose.

🔴 We are celebrating Independence Day this time, when the country’s President, Vice-President, Speaker, and Prime Minister are all those people who were born in Independent India and all of them hail from very ordinary backgrounds. I think it has symbolic importance.

🔴 Your one-liners are wit-liners and win-liners as well. Your every word is heard, preferred, revered and never countered. There is both depth and substance in what Naidu says.

🔴 Personally, it has been my fortune that I have seen you closely in different roles. I also had the fortune to work with you in some of those roles. Be it your ideological commitment as a party worker, your work as an MLA, or your activity in the House as an MP.

— with inputs from agencies