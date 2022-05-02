scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Narendra Modi Europe visit Live Updates: PM arrives in Germany, to hold 1st in-person talks with Olaf Scholz, co-chair 6th IGC

Narendra Modi Europe visit Live Updates: PM Modi's foreign visit includes about two dozen engagements across approximately 65 hours, official sources said. He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with world leaders from seven countries besides interacting with about 50 global business leaders.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 2, 2022 10:54:05 am
PM modi Germany, PM Modi europe visit, Narendra Modi In germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olaf Scholz, PM Modi germany live, India news, Indian expressPrime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany on Monday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations on Monday. He will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin today.

He will then head to Denmark, where he will meet Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen —and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit with the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway on Tuesday. On the way back on Wednesday, Modi will make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. His first foreign trip this year comes at a time when a war in the heart of Europe has upended seven decades of global order.

On Sunday, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that Pm Modi will “exchange perspectives” on the “Ukraine issue” and strengthen bilateral partnerships during his three-day, three-nation visit to Europe. PM Modi’s foreign visit includes about two dozen engagements across approximately 65 hours, official sources said. He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with world leaders from seven countries besides interacting with about 50 global business leaders.

Live Blog

Narendra Modi Europe visit Live Updates: PM arrives in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations, to hold 1st in-person talks with Olaf Scholz, co-chair 6th IGC. Follow latest updates here

10:54 (IST)02 May 2022
Welcome to our Live Coverage of PM Modi's visit to Germany

Hello and welcome to our blog on PM Modi's Europe visit, The Prime Minister has arrived in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations. He will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin today.Follow to get all the latest updates here.

PM modi Germany, PM Modi europe visit, Narendra Modi In germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olaf Scholz, PM Modi germany live, India news, Indian express Ukraine, bilateral ties on table for PM Modi in Europe. (Source: Twitter/@PMOIndia)

India & Europe

Modi’s visit signifies the importance attached to India’s ties with Europe. For the past few years, Europeans have always felt that — as a whole — the Modi government gives more thrust to other strategic partners like the US, Japan and even Australia and the UAE, than Europe.

Germany

Germany is one of India’s most important partners in Europe, with deep bilateral relations, and also because of its key role in the European Union. India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the Federal Republic of Germany after WWII. India and Germany have a ‘Strategic Partnership’ since May 2000, and it has been strengthened with the launch of the Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in 2011 at the level of heads of government. India is among a select group of countries with which Germany has such a dialogue mechanism. During Modi’s visit, the 6th IGC will take place, postponed from last year due to the pandemic.

Denmark

Bilateral relations were elevated to the level of a “Green Strategic Partnership” during the Virtual Summit held in September 2020 between Modi and Danish PM Mette Frederiksen. Frederiksen was in India on a state visit from October 9 to 11, 2021, the first visit by a Head of Government following the pandemic.

France

The visit to France has been planned after President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected in a tough election. India and France have traditionally had close relations. In 1998, the two entered into a Strategic Partnership, with defence & security cooperation, space cooperation and civil nuclear cooperation being its pillars. India and France also have a robust economic partnership, and are increasingly engaged in new areas of cooperation.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.