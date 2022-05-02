Narendra Modi Europe visit Live Updates: PM arrives in Germany, to hold 1st in-person talks with Olaf Scholz, co-chair 6th IGC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations on Monday. He will meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and co-chair 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in Berlin today.
He will then head to Denmark, where he will meet Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen —and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit with the prime ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway on Tuesday. On the way back on Wednesday, Modi will make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. His first foreign trip this year comes at a time when a war in the heart of Europe has upended seven decades of global order.
On Sunday, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that Pm Modi will “exchange perspectives” on the “Ukraine issue” and strengthen bilateral partnerships during his three-day, three-nation visit to Europe. PM Modi’s foreign visit includes about two dozen engagements across approximately 65 hours, official sources said. He will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with world leaders from seven countries besides interacting with about 50 global business leaders.
