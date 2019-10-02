On Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary, PM Modi proposes ‘Einstein Challenge’

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150 birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked: “How do we ensure the ideals of Gandhi are remembered by future generations?” In response to this, he proposed the ‘Einstein Challenge”.

Writing an opinion column in The New York Times, the Prime Minister recalled Albert Einstein’s famous words on Gandhi, “Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth.”

Due to this, as a tribute to the Father of the Nation, he invited thinkers, entrepreneurs and tech leaders to spread Gandhi’s ideas “through innovation”.

“Let us work shoulder to shoulder to make our world prosperous and free from hate, violence and suffering. That is when we will fulfill Mahatma Gandhi’s dream, summed up in his favorite hymn, “Vaishnava Jana To,” which says that a true human is one who feels the pain of others, removes misery and is never arrogant,” Modi wrote in the piece title ‘Why India and the World Need Gandhi’.

