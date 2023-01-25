PM Modi, Egypt President El-Sisi discuss cross-border terrorism, strengthening of defence ties

Elevating the bilateral ties with Egypt to a strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India and Egypt are concerned about terrorism and agree that concrete action is necessary to deal with cross-border terrorism.

After meeting Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, he also said that the two countries will cooperate in fighting extremist ideologies and radicalisation which are being done through the use of cyberspace.

PM Modi also said that the two countries will be strengthening their defence and security relationship, and advocated for stronger intelligence sharing. He also pitched for greater cooperation between the two defence industries.

The Prime Minister also talked about cooperation in the health sector, which was witnessed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also flagged the concerns about the impact of the Ukraine war on the food and pharmaceutical sector.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for their first meeting since 2017.

Sisi, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday and was received by Minister of State (External Affairs) Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, will be the first Egyptian President to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as chief guest on India’s Republic Day.

An invitation to be the Republic Day chief guest is highly symbolic from the Indian government’s perspective. New Delhi has been weaving a strategy with hospitality to decide on its chief guest for Republic Day. The choice of chief guest every year is dictated by a number of reasons — strategic and diplomatic, business interest and international geopolitics.

President Sisi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday morning and President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary in the evening.