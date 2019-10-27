PM Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu-Kashmir on Sunday to celebrate Diwali with Army troops stationed along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

In the last two months, the area witnessed intense mortar shelling and small arms fire by Pakistani troops who have been targeting the forward Indian positions and civilians without any provocation.

Sources said that four helicopters came to J&K and one landed in Rajouri and three others in Bhimber Gali. One of the helicopter was said to have been used by the Prime Minister.

While there has been no official word from the Army, sources in the civil administration and police confirmed the arrival of PM to celebrate Diwali with the troops.