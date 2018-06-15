Digital India is a fight against touts, initiative has checked black marketing, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will interact with the beneficiaries of its flagship Digital India scheme through the NaMo app at 9.30 am. (Express photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will interact with the beneficiaries of its flagship Digital India scheme through the NaMo app at 9.30 am. (Express photo)

Asserting that Digital India had checked black money and uprooted middlemen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government’s flagship scheme to digitally empower citizens had created immense job opportunities in small towns and rural areas. Interacting with beneficiaries of the various Digital India efforts, Modi also urged people to use RuPay card, associating it with “national service”.

This was Modi’s fourth such outreach programme with beneficiaries of government schemes through video conferencing. The PM has already interacted beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana through video conferencing.

“Digital India is a fight with dalali (touts). Digital India has checked black money and black marketing and uprooted middlemen,” Modi said. Saying that he was ridiculed when he first pitched for digital payments, Modi said the experiences narrated by the beneficiaries were a befitting reply to such naysayers. “Now, some people are spreading rumours that money is not safe when used digitally. Such conspiracies will be hatched as the government has created problems for middlemen,” the PM said.

Stressing that Digital India was about 4 Es – education, employment, entrepreneurship, and empowerment, Modi said from booking rail tickets to paying bills and availing government services digitally, people were being empowered. “It will help realise the objective of reform, perform, transform. The movement towards more digital payments is linked to eliminating middlemen,” he said.

The PM associated the use of RuPay card with nationalism and said when the facility is used, the money remained in India, whereas in using other debit/credit cards the transaction and processing fee went to foreign companies. “Not everyone can go and fight on the borders. Using RuPay is also a kind of national service,” he said, adding more than 50 crore RuPay cards had been issued in less than four years of its launch.

Stressing that RuPay was bringing a revolutionary change in digital payments, Modi said the card was also being used abroad and narrated how he used it to buy some items on his visit to Singapore. The PM further said the National Knowledge Network had linked over 1,700 educational and research institutions, libraries, academicians, government officials and more than 5 crore students while the citizen engagement platform ‘mygov’ had 60 lakh volunteers.

One of the key aspects of Digital India is domestic electronic manufacturing and Modi said 23 electronic manufacturing centres have been set up in 15 states. He further asserted that mobile manufacturing units have multiplied from just two in 2014 to over 120 now, providing direct and indirect employment to 4.5 lakh people. It may be recalled that at a recent rally in Mandsaur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said if the party came to power mobile phones, which were made in China, would now be manufactured in India.

Also, the Rs 550 crore BPO promotion scheme had led to the creation of two lakh job opportunities in smaller cities and towns by providing financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh for every seat. “Along with digital empowerment, we also want technology to boost innovation,” he said. Modi also said the network of about three lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), which act as access points for delivery of digital services, had bolstered employment and entrepreneurship opportunities, thus empowering citizens.

