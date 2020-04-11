PM dials counterparts in Japan, Nepal, discusses COVID-19

“Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19,” Modi in a tweet said. “Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19,” Modi in a tweet said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Friday and said the special strategic and global partnership between the two countries can help develop new technologies and solutions for a post-COVID 19 world.

Modi also spoke to Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and both agreed that their experts and officials would continue to closely consult and coordinate with each other on all issues arising out of the COVID-19 situation, including for facilitating “cross-border supplies of essential commodities”.

After speaking with Abe, Modi tweeted: “Had fruitful discussion with my friend, Japanese PM @abeshinzo about the COVID-19 pandemic. The India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership can help develop new technologies and solutions for the post-COVID world – for our peoples, for the Indo-Pacific region, and for the world.”

An official statement later said the two leaders discussed the global health and economic challenges emerging out of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also discussed the steps taken in their respective countries to deal with this crisis.

Modi also tweeted: “Spoke today with Prime Minister of Nepal, Shri @kpsharmaoli. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19.”

“I appreciate the determination of people of Nepal to fight this challenge. We stand in solidarity with Nepal in our common fight against COVID-19,” the Prime Minister said.

“The two leaders agreed that their experts and officials would continue to closely consult and coordinate with each other on all issues arising out of the COVID-19 situation, including for facilitating cross-border supplies of essential commodities,” an official statement by MEA said.

Oli reiterated his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s initiative in coordinating the response to the pandemic among SAARC countries. He also expressed his gratitude for the bilateral support provided to Nepal by India.

