PM Modi deceived farmers, insulted them: Congress

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Parliament, the Congress Monday accused him of deceiving and disappointing farmers, who, the party said, had expected that the PM would come up with a solution on their opposition to the three farm laws.

The party said the Prime Minister merely delivered a “political speech” and asked why he skipped mention of the Chinese aggression on the borders.

In protest, the Congress and other opposition parties walked out of Rajya Sabha after the Prime Minister’s address. The Trinamool Congress walked out earlier, when Modi began his address.

The Opposition moved several amendments to the President’s Address, which were defeated through a voice vote. No member pressed for division.

Addressing the media, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the party, as also the farmers, had expected that the Prime Minister would, in view of the ongoing agitation, announce repeal of the three laws. “But he merely gave a political speech. It had no facts…he just tried to mislead,” Kharge said. “He did not say anything to resolve the farmers’ agitation. We condemn it.”

His colleague Shaktisinh Gohil said Modi “did not even offer condolences to the farmers who have lost their lives”.

“Every countryman must be feeling ashamed of his reply today,” he said. “Can a Prime Minister speak so lightly…with no seriousness…in such mocking tones? The Prime Minister has deceived farmers. Twenty of our soldiers had laid down their lives on the China border. The Prime Minister did not even name China. When our soldiers are killed…can you just ban some apps and say we have taken revenge?”

Gohil said the PM instead chose to attack the Opposition. His colleague Akhilesh Prasad Singh said the agitation would now spread across the country.

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said, “The Prime Minister’s address disappointed the farmers. The government is not able to gauge seriousness of the situation…”

Referring to Modi’s advice to opposition parties to be part of the solution, and not the problem, Rajya Sabha MP Syed Nasir Hussain said it is the government which is responsible for all the problems, including unemployment, economic slowdown and the farmers’ agitation.