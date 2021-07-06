PM Narendra Modi wishes Dalai Lama on 86th birthday

Exile Tibetan government officials watch a message from their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on a screen during a ceremony to mark the 86th birthday of the Tibetan leader in Dharmsala, India, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, a long and healthy life as he turned 86.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said, “Spoke on phone to His Holiness the

@DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday.”

The Tibetan spiritual leader, meanwhile, thanked those who wished him and said he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change.

In a virtual address, the Dalai Lama said that he had “taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony” ever since he became a refugee. ” I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge,” he said.

“I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values — not dependent on religion — such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence),” he said. Saying that he will remain committed to non-violence and compassion till death, the Dalai Lama added, “This is my offering to my friends. All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind—non-violence and compassion. On my birthday, this is my gift.”

President of the Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering, front corner, prostrates in front of a portrait of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (AP) President of the Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering, front corner, prostrates in front of a portrait of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (AP)

The Dalai Lama’s birthday had always been one of the biggest events for the Tibetan community in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. However, this year, the birthday celebrations were muted due to the pandemic.

The Kashag (Cabinet) — the highest executive office of the Central Tibetan Administration — has also asked people not to hold any congregations.