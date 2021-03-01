PM Narendra Modi takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi’s AIIMS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Delhi’s premier All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” he tweeted with a picture of him receiving the shot.

The prime minister went to AIIMS early this morning. He is seen wearing a gamcha from Assam, which is symbolic of the blessings of women from the state. He was administered the COVAXIN (Bharat BioTech) by Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry. The second nurse is from Kerala.

India will expand its coronavirus vaccination programme today to cover people over 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities.

In the first phase, 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to two priority groups: healthcare and frontline workers.

While the second phase of vaccination comes at a time when India’s active Covid cases are under control, eight states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh — have been a cause of concern, reporting an uptick in daily cases in the last two weeks.

From March 1, the slots will be open from 9 am till 3 pm, and the appointments can be booked anytime before 3 pm, subject to availability.