After COVID, India can be at centre of global supply chains: PM Modi

Coronavirus (COVID-19): Suggesting that the post-coronavirus world will demand new business models, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday envisioned that Adaptability, Efficiency, Inclusivity, Opportunity, and Universalism would be vowels of the new grammar of business and work culture.

Amid the global disruption caused by COVID-19, Modi said that “today, the world is in pursuit of new business models” and that India could play a leading role in what is to come next, and can also become the nerve centre of global supply chains. “India, a youthful nation known for its innovative zeal can take the lead in providing a new work culture,” he said.

“India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual, can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity,” he said.

Reaching out to professionals through a post on professional networking site LinkedIn, the Prime Minister said India should “rather than playing catch up” be “ahead of the curve in the post-COVID world”. He said India should think about “how our people, our skills sets, our core capabilities can be used in doing so”.

He said that “the next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application” and that these ideas should “have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but for the entire humankind”.

“COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or border before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together. Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience,” he said.

On possible “vowels of the new normal” of the post- COVID world, Modi explained that it is the “need of the hour” to think of “business and lifestyle models that are easily adaptable” and mentioned “digital payments is a prime example of adaptability”. He encouraged shopowners to “invest in digital tools that keep commerce connected, especially in times of crisis”. Businesses should have “models that attach primacy to care for the poor, the most vulnerable as well as our planet”, he said. “There is a significant future in developing technologies and practices that reduce our impact on the planet.”

Modi mentioned Jan Dhan accounts and Aadhaar as steps taken by the government to reach out to the poor, and said “this seemingly simple connection has not only stopped corruption and rent seeking that was going on for decades, but has also enabled the government to transfer money at the click of a button”.

