Independence Day 2020: What PM Modi said on availability of Covid-19 vaccines

With all eyes on the development of an antidote against Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, delivering his seventh Independence day speech, said three probable vaccine candidates were at different stages of testing and the entire roadmap of its production and delivery were ready.

“Today three vaccines are in testing stages in India. As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large scale production. As soon as tests are complete, the entire roadmap of its production and delivery to the public in the shortest time is ready,” PM Modi said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the 74th Independence Day.

Earlier this month, India’s drug regulator approved the application of Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct late-stage human trials in the country for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D are undergoing phase I/II trials.

PM Modi also announced the launch of National Digital Health Mission, under which every citizen would get a health ID. “Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor’s appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile,” PM Modi said.

