PM Narendra Modi: ‘Congress, TDP, KCR, all encouraged family rule’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for replacing the dynastic rule in Telangana and vote for the BJP for a strong and democratic government which is accountable to the people, and also took on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s decision on religion-based reservations.

He said, “KCR (Rao) has given 12 per cent reservation to minorities. We are against religion-based reservations. KCR betrayed others to appease minorities. How is he going to fit the 12-per cent reservation, as the 50-per cent quota ceiling has already been reached? He is going to deduct quota of Dalits, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and others. We will not let this happen.”

Alleging that all three big parties in Telangana – TRS, Congress and TDP – encourage “family rule” and neglect welfare of the people, Modi asked at a public meeting at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium here on Monday evening, “Tell me, don’t these parties belong to families? Don’t family members occupy important positions? Isn’t it against the Constitution and democracy? In this election you have to decide whether to continue to encourage and support such family parties or bring in a truly democratic party that respects the Constitution, which is the BJP.”

Singling out the TRS government, Modi said, “Only beta, beti, chacha, mama (family and relatives) have benefited. Why did people of Telangana fight for a separate state? They thought that they will see better days but it is ‘rajashahi’ in Telangana.”

Slamming Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who earlier in the day called TRS the “B team” of BJP, Modi said, “The Congress naamdaar (dynast) is saying that TRS is B team of BJP. He is the same person who claimed JD(S) was the B team of BJP (in Karnataka). Isn’t it a fact that the two parties formed the government there? Here too, TRS and Congress are two sides of the same coin. They will get together to form the government, if necessary.”

At a rally in Kodad, Suryapet district, Rao said, according to PTI, “He (Modi) says KCR is Sonia Gandhi’s agent. Rahul Gandhi comes and says KCR is B team of Narendra Modi. Then whose agent am I? What is this story of agents? I submit only one thing…(that) KCR is Telangana people’s agent, not (an) agent of anybody.”