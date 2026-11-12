‘I can have dinner with Modi and laugh’: Congress’s Sam Pitroda praises PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed Diwali wishes to Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda in response to various compliments the technocrat sent his way.

In a media byte, Pitroda described Modi as “a Gujarati friend” whom he respected “as a person,” calling him “very warm, kind, loving, and caring”. He added that they “got along well at a personal level”.

Pitroda said he and Modi could also have “dinner and a laugh” though he might have issues with the prime minister’s “view of the world and ideology”.

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“He is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person…My wife and I have met him. He has been very warm, very kind, very loving, caring at a personal level. Of course, he is a good orator and hard-working…and we get along well. We have no personal issues,” Pitroda said.