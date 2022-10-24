Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians: PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated British Prime Minister-elect Rishi Sunak and said he looked forward to working closely together on global issues and implementing the Roadmap 2030 for bilateral relations.

Modi in a tweet said, “Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the ‘living bridge’ of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership.”

Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister, after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party on Diwali as Penny Mordaunt withdrew from the race.

The 42-year-old former finance minister becomes Britain’s third prime minister in less than two months, tasked with restoring stability in a country reeling from years of political and economic turmoil.

The PM-designate is married to fashion designer Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty.