Monday, July 02, 2018
PM Modi condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

"We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan yesterday. They are an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: July 2, 2018 9:39:11 am
Narendra Modi PM Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in Afghanistan. (Reuters file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the terror strike in Afghanistan as an attack on the nation’s multicultural fabric.

“We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan yesterday. They are an attack on Afghanistan’s multicultural fabric,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government “in this sad hour”.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour,” Modi said.

At least 19 people, including Hindus and Sikhs, were killed in a blast in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad yesterday.

