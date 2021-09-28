Climate change big challenge for entire ecosystem, need to step up efforts: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched 35 crop varieties with special traits to address climate change and malnutrition. Talking about the impact of climate change, the prime minister said it is a big challenge for entire ecosystem and that new pests/diseases are impacting crops, animals and human beings.

“New diseases and endemics are appearing due to climate change. This is posing a great crisis to the health of humans and livestock, it is also affecting crops. Intensive research on these issues is necessary. Need to step up efforts to tackle challenges of climate change,” he said.

Asserting that there is a need to take modern agri-science and technology to every village, PM Modi said, “When Science, Government and Society will work together, we will get even better results. This nexus of farmers and scientists will further strengthen the nation to face new challenges.”

“Need to enhance use of modern drones and sensors to get high quality farm data and real time solutions,” the prime minister added. PM Modi also asked states to set up a task force to take Indian millets to international market.

“Farming develops rapidly when it gets protection, when it gets a security cover. To provide security to the land of farmers, 11 crore Soil Health Cards were given to them in different phases.”

Talking about last year’s locust attacks, he said, “Last year, during the fight against Covid-19, we saw how swarms of locusts attacked several states. By making several efforts, India had stopped the attacks and had saved farmers from suffering huge losses.”

“In the last 6-7 yrs, Science & Technology is being used on priority for solutions to the challenges in agriculture. Especially in the changing season, in line with new situations, our focus is on nutritious seeds,” he added.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance Raipur, Chhattisgarh.