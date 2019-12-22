No talk of NRC in govt, no detention centres in India, all lies: PM Modi

Denying that there were any detention centres in the country, he accused the Opposition of fanning fears and spreading rumours. (PTI) Denying that there were any detention centres in the country, he accused the Opposition of fanning fears and spreading rumours. (PTI)

Amid Continuing protests across the country against the new citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought to allay concerns, saying that Muslims in India have nothing to fear from either the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or a National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Denying that there were any detention centres in the country, he accused the Opposition of fanning fears and spreading rumours.

Contradicting his party leaders, including BJP president Amit Shah and working president J P Nadda, Modi said his government had not held any discussions on a pan-India NRC yet.

“Pehle yeh to dekh lijiye, NRC pe kuch hua bhi kya? Jhoot chalayi jaa rahe hai. Meri sarkar aane ke baad, 2014 se aaj tak, mein ye sachh 130 crore logon keliye kehna chahati hu, kahi par bhi NRC shabd par koi charcha nahi huyi hai. Koi baat nahin huyi hai (First see if there is any movement on NRC. Lies are being spread. From the time my government came in 2014 till today, I want to tell this truth to 130 crore people of this country, that there has been no discussion on NRC. No talk at all),” he said, addressing a mega rally at Ramlila Maidan, where he launched his party’s campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections next year.

In the run-up to the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections in October, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah repeatedly talked about NRC at almost all his rallies. And although he modulated the tone of his rhetoric in his election speeches in Jharkhand, Shah mentioned the NRC in West Singhbhum on December 2. On December 19, J P Nadda also asserted in the national capital that the citizenship law would be implemented and “going forward, NRC also will be brought in.”

In his speech on Sunday, Modi sought to assure the Muslim community, saying, “Jo Hindustan ki mitti ke musalman hain, jinke purkhe Ma Bharati ki santaan hein… un par nagarikta kanoon aur NRC, dono ka koi lena dena nahin hain. Koi desh ke musalmanon ko na detention centre mein bheja ja raha hain, na Hindustan main koi detention centre hain, yeh safed jhooth hain, yeh badiraade vaala khel hain, ye naapaak khel hai. (Both the CAB and NRC do not have any implications for Muslims who are sons of India’s soil, whose forefathers are sons of Mother India. No one is sending Muslims of this country to detention centres, nor is there any detention centre in India. This is a clear lie, it is a game with wrong intentions, a nefarious game).”

Defending the contentious citizenship law, he said it was about giving rights to persecuted minorities from neighboring countries, not about snatching away anybody’s rights. He launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, including the Congress, TMC, AAP and Left parties, accusing them of “spreading false and fake news with wrong intentions” that would “damage the country.”

He said Parliament had missed an opportunity to expose Pakistan for persecution of minorities and human rights violations because of the Opposition’s “love for selfish political interests” during the debate on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill.

In his almost 100-minute address, meant to highlight the central government’s decision to legalise 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Modi spent considerable time to reassure Muslims, asking why he, who had given the poor — irrespective of their religion or caste — land and rights, would pass a legislation to snatch their rights.

He began his speech by making the crowd chant “Vividhta mein ekta, Bharat ki visheshta’ (Unity in diversity is India’s specialty)”.

