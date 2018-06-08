Modi in China tomorrow: Excited to lead delegation for India’s first-ever SCO summit as full member, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. (AP) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in April. (AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Qingdao in China on Saturday, for a two-day visit to attend the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, besides holding a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “On 9th and 10th June, I will be in Qingdao, China to take part in the annual SCO Summit. This will be India’s first SCO Summit as a full member. Will be interacting with leaders of SCO nations and discussing a wide range of subjects with them.”

“I am excited to lead the Indian delegation for our first-ever meeting of the Council as a full member,” he said in a Facebook post.

India became a full member of the China-dominated grouping last year and New Delhi’s entry into it is expected to increase the eight-member group’s heft in regional geopolitics and trade negotiations besides giving it a pan-Asian hue.

HERE’S WHAT INDIA IS LIKELY TO DISCUSS AT THE SCO SUMMIT:

PM Modi is expected to discuss several issues ranging from combating terrorism, separatism and extremism to promoting cooperation in connectivity, commerce, customs, law, health and agriculture, protecting the environment and mitigating disaster risk and fostering people-to-people relations.

-At the summit, India is likely to focus on concerted regional and global action against terror networks. According to officials, India will pitch for evolving effective ways to deal with the growing challenge of terrorism and enhancing security cooperation among SCO countries. It would also discuss concerns over cross-border terrorism in the final outcome document. India has been raising the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in various multilateral forums with an aim to build pressure on Islamabad to dismantle the terror infrastructure operating from that country.

-Sources said India is keen on deepening its security-related cooperation with the SCO and its Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS) which specifically deals with issues relating to security and defence.

-The officials said India is also likely to speak on the importance of regional connectivity projects to boost trade among members of the SCO countries. India has been strongly pushing for connectivity projects like the Chabahar port project and International North-South Transport Corridor to gain access to resource-rich Central Asian countries.

-While Modi is expected to hold nearly half a dozen bilateral meetings with leaders of other SCO countries, there is no official word on whether there will be any interaction with Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain.

MODI-XI MEETING

After their informal meeting in Wuhan last month, PM Modi and President Xi will hold their first bilateral meeting on Saturday.

Last week, China had welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks in Singapore that the two countries have shown maturity and wisdom in resolving issues and ensuring a peaceful border. Terming the statement as “positive”, China said it “highly appreciated” the “positive remarks” by the Indian leader.

