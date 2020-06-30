scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
COVID19
Live now

PM Modi Speech Today LIVE Updates: Amid Ladakh, Covid crises, PM to address nation at 4 pm

PM Modi Speech Today, PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation Today on Coronavirus, India-China Tensions LIVE Updates: PM Modi's address comes as the government prepares for Unlock Phase II, beginning from July 1, with relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2020 3:20:16 pm
pm modi, pm modi address to nation, pm modi address to nation today, pm modi live, india-china, india-china live news, pm modi speech live, pm modi speech today, pm narendra modi live, modi, modi live, modi live speech, modi today speech live, pm modi live news, covid 19, coronavirus, coronavirus in india, coronavirus india, coronavirus pm modi, pm narendra modi live, coronavirus latest update Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today.

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation LIVE Updates: Amid rising Covid-19 cases and ongoing tension with China at the eastern Ladakh border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm on Tuesday.

His address comes as the government prepares for Unlock Phase II, beginning from July 1, with relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop.

Also, the Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies meet today at the Chushul border point as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. This was the third meeting between XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin.

In his Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday, PM Modi had reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and had asked citizens to not be negligent as the economy reopened.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak on the Unlock Phase II guidelines issued by the Home Ministry in his address to the nation at 4 pm today. Follow LIVE updates here:

15:20 (IST)30 Jun 2020
What did PM Modi say in his Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday?

In his Mann ki Baat programme on June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who had died in the violent clashes with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley and asserted that India had given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory.

While addressing the nation during his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat, Modi said: “Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship… she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away. Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India.”

The Prime Minister also said that the “entire country comes together in paying tributes to the bravery of our soldiers who attained martyrdom in Ladakh” and added that “the entire country bows them in reverence, with gratitude”.

14:58 (IST)30 Jun 2020
PM to address nation at 4 pm, likely to speak over Unlock 2.0

In his address to the nation at 4 pm today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak over the Unlock Phase II which is going to begin from July 1. The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for Unlock Phase II with relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop.

However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till July 31, and Metro rail, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums will stay shut until further orders.

An order issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that as per the instructions of the National Disaster Management Authority, more activities were being allowed in a calibrated manner in areas outside containment zones. Inside containment zones, lockdown measures have been extended till July 31.

mann ki baat, mann ki baat today, mann ki baat live, narendra modi, narendra modi mann ki baat, mann ki baat today live, mann ki baat time, mann ki baat today time, mann ki baat date, modi, modi live, modi live mann ki baat, narendra modi live mann ki baat, mann ki baat live today Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his 'Mann ki Baat' programme on Sunday. (PTI)

In his Mann ki Baat programme on June 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had paid tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who had died in the violent clashes with Chinese troops on June 15 in Galwan Valley and asserted that India had given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory.

“Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship… she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away. Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India,” he had said.

The prime minister also said that the “entire country comes together in paying tributes to the bravery of our soldiers who attained martyrdom in Ladakh” and added that “the entire country bows them in reverence, with gratitude”.

Explained: Why a successful Indian resistance to China’s expansionism would redefine Asia’s geopolitics

In vigorous push for the use of locally made products, Modi said that making the country self-reliant will be a tribute to the soldiers. “Our pursuits and endeavours should be in the same direction,” he said, adding that “we should strive towards enhancing the country’s capabilities and capacities in safeguarding our borders.

“A self-reliant India would be a tribute to our martyrs in the truest, deepest sense,” he stressed.

He also said that “India’s solemn resolve is to safeguard her honour and sovereignty” and to be self-reliant. “India’s tradition is -trust and friendship. India’s spirit is brotherhood.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.