PM Modi Speech Today LIVE Updates: Amid Ladakh, Covid crises, PM to address nation at 4 pm

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation LIVE Updates: Amid rising Covid-19 cases and ongoing tension with China at the eastern Ladakh border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm on Tuesday.
His address comes as the government prepares for Unlock Phase II, beginning from July 1, with relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop.
Also, the Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies meet today at the Chushul border point as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. This was the third meeting between XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin.
In his Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday, PM Modi had reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and had asked citizens to not be negligent as the economy reopened.
While addressing the nation during his monthly radio show Mann ki Baat, Modi said: “Those who cast an evil eye on Indian soil in Ladakh have got a befitting response. India honours the spirit of friendship… she is also capable of giving an appropriate response to any adversary, without shying away. Our brave soldiers have proven that they will not let anyone cast an evil eye on the glory and honour of Mother India.”
In his address to the nation at 4 pm today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak over the Unlock Phase II which is going to begin from July 1. The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for Unlock Phase II with relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop.
However, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till July 31, and Metro rail, multiplexes, gyms, swimming pools, bars and auditoriums will stay shut until further orders.
An order issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that as per the instructions of the National Disaster Management Authority, more activities were being allowed in a calibrated manner in areas outside containment zones. Inside containment zones, lockdown measures have been extended till July 31.