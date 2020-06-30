PM Modi Speech Today LIVE Updates: Amid Ladakh, Covid crises, PM to address nation at 4 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today.

PM Narendra Modi Address to Nation LIVE Updates: Amid rising Covid-19 cases and ongoing tension with China at the eastern Ladakh border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm on Tuesday.

His address comes as the government prepares for Unlock Phase II, beginning from July 1, with relaxations in night curfew, provision for more domestic flights and trains, and clearance for more than five people in a shop.

Also, the Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies meet today at the Chushul border point as part of efforts to de-escalate the situation on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. This was the third meeting between XIV Corps Commander Lt General Harinder Singh and South Xinjiang Military Region Commander Major General Liu Lin.

In his Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday, PM Modi had reiterated the country’s commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and had asked citizens to not be negligent as the economy reopened.