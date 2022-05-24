PM Modi to visit Chennai on May 26, lay foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 31,400 crore

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones of 11 projects worth more than Rs 31,400 crore at JLN Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

The projects will help significantly improve socio-economic prosperity in the region, have a transformative impact on several sectors and also help create employment opportunities, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. These projects are seen as a step towards boosting infrastructure development, enhancing connectivity and giving an impetus to ease of living in the region.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation five projects worth over Rs 2,900 crore, the statement said. They include the 75 km Madurai-Teni (Railway Gauge Conversion Project), built at a project cost of over Rs 500 crore, which will facilitate access and give a boost to tourism in the region, it said.

The other projects include the 30-km third railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu; 115-km Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271-km Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section of ETBPNMT natural gas pipeline, built at a project cost of around Rs 850 crore and Rs 910 crore, respectively.

The programme will also witness inauguration of 1,152 houses constructed as part of Light House Project-Chennai, built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of six other projects, being built at a cost of over Rs 28,500 crore, it said.

They include the 262-km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which will be built at a cost of over Rs 14,870 crore and will pass through Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It help reduce travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai by two-three hours. A 21-km four-lane elevated road connecting Chennai Port to Maduravoyal (NH-4) will also be built at a cost of over Rs 5,850 crore. It will facilitate round-the-clock approach of goods vehicles to Chennai port.

The foundation stones for redevelopment of five railway stations — Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanniyakumari – will also be laid during the programme, the PMO said.